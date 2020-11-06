Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 forces Van Wezel schedule shakeup. Here’s what you need to know

Sarasota

Some scheduled shows at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota are being postponed or changed due to complications of bringing in national and international acts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The center announced Friday several schedule changes for the 2020-2021 subscription season, Broadway, classical and dance shows. Though the center is announcing some new dates, those too, are subject to change, but patrons will be notified if that becomes necessary.

Many of the variety shows will go on as scheduled and patrons can monitor which shows are or will become available at vanwezel.org.

Mary Bensel, executive director, said it’s been a fluid and complicated process maintaining schedules due to the variety of regulations that those involved with putting on large-scale shows must follow from state to state, and at times, country to country.

“We have some amazing performers lined up for the 2021-2022 season in addition to the shows listed below, and I know that the Van Wezel will return stronger than ever to help us all heal,” Bensel said. “We truly apologize for the delay in providing definitive answers about scheduling, and we thank you for your patience as we get through these challenging times together.”

Here’s how the schedule stands for now:

Broadway Series:

Classical series:

Dance series:

Subscriber specials:

Mark Young
