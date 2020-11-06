COVID-19 forces Van Wezel schedule shakeup. Here’s what you need to know

Some scheduled shows at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center in Sarasota are being postponed or changed due to complications of bringing in national and international acts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The center announced Friday several schedule changes for the 2020-2021 subscription season, Broadway, classical and dance shows. Though the center is announcing some new dates, those too, are subject to change, but patrons will be notified if that becomes necessary.

Many of the variety shows will go on as scheduled and patrons can monitor which shows are or will become available at vanwezel.org.

Mary Bensel, executive director, said it’s been a fluid and complicated process maintaining schedules due to the variety of regulations that those involved with putting on large-scale shows must follow from state to state, and at times, country to country.

“We have some amazing performers lined up for the 2021-2022 season in addition to the shows listed below, and I know that the Van Wezel will return stronger than ever to help us all heal,” Bensel said. “We truly apologize for the delay in providing definitive answers about scheduling, and we thank you for your patience as we get through these challenging times together.”

Here’s how the schedule stands for now:

Broadway Series:

Come From Away: Scheduled for Nov. 24-29, now scheduled for Nov. 23-28.

Chicago: The Musical:Scheduled for Dec. 12-13, now scheduled tentatively for Febuary of 2022.

Jesus Christ Superstar: Scheduled for Dec. 29-Jan. 3, does not have tentative dates yet.

An Officer and a Gentleman: Scheduled for Jan. 5-6, now tentatively scheduled for April 4-7.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: Scheduled for Jan. 17, has not yet been rescheduled.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Scheduled for Feb. 9-19, now tentatively scheduled for Jan. 11-12, 2022.

Jersey Boys: Scheduled for Feb. 26-28, now tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25-26, 2022.

Anastasia: Scheduled for March 23-28, now tentatively scheduled for March 18-20, 2022.

South Pacific: Scheduled for March 29-30, now tentatively scheduled for April of 2022.

Blue Man Group: Scheduled for April 12-13, now tentatively scheduled for Feb. 1-2, 2022.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour: Scheduled for April 23-25 has not yet been rescheduled.

Fiddler on the Roof: Scheduled for April 27-29, now tentatively scheduled for April of 2022.

Classical series:

Salute to Vienna: Scheduled for Jan. 4, now confirmed for Jan. 3, 2022.

Renee Fleming: Scheduled for Jan. 13, now confirmed for Jan. 5, 2022.

Israel Symphony Orchestra: Scheduled for Jan. 19 has been canceled.

Itzhak Perlman in Recital: Scheduled for March 8, has been tentatively scheduled for March 8, 2022.

Lang Lang: Scheduled for March 11, will likely be rescheduled for 2023.

Dance series:

Tango Fire: Scheduled for Jan. 27, confirmed for Jan. 24, 2022.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Scheduled for Jan. 27, has not yet been rescheduled.

Russian National Ballet: Swan Lake: Scheduled for March 22, has not yet been rescheduled.

Subscriber specials:

Kathleen Turner, Finding My Voice: Scheduled for Jan. 20, has not yet been rescheduled.

The Choir of Man: Scheduled for Jan. 28, confirmed for Jan. 30, 2022.

Neil Berg’s 112 Years of Broadway: Scheduled for Jan. 2, confirmed for March 9, 2022.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: Scheduled for Feb. 12, confirmed for Feb. 12, 2022.

STOMP: Scheduled for March 7 has not changed.