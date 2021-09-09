Florida’s major theaters mount comebacks, but with COVID-era guest policies enforced

Signs outside the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami in April 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19. Eighteen months later, the Arsht plans to host its regular 2021-22 season but with some new COVID-era mask and negative test rules for patrons. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

This week, Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa’s Straz Center were two major theater venues in the Sunshine State to announce new COVID-19-era guest policies.

Fellow performing arts theaters are following and finalizing plans to keep shows on, all the while noting the persistent dangers of the coronavirus — namely the highly contagious delta variant.

At the Fort Lauderdale venue, which hosts touring Broadway series shows, concerts and other live events, there will be mandatory face coverings for performances and required guest documentation showing a recent negative COVID-19 test. These rules will be required for all patrons attending ticketed performances at Broward Center and The Parker, said spokeswoman Savannah Whaley.

The new rules will be in place in time for Broward Center’s first big touring Broadway show of the season, “Come From Away,” which runs Nov. 3-14. So if you “come from away” — be ready to prove you’re not a health risk.

As an alternative to a negative test result, you can also provide documentation that shows you are fully vaccinated. This can be the original vaccine card or a digital copy, such as a photo on your phone or scan in an app.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Broward Center received legal advice that this policy is acceptable under Florida law and is in line with industry standards,” Whaley said in an email to the Miami Herald.

Straz Center has adopted the same policy. Show the results of a PCR test administered by a medical provider or official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of performance or a rapid antigen test administered by the same kind of testing entities no earlier than 24 hours prior to the show. A matching photo ID must be presented with the test result. Negative, of course.

Forget your test proof or the vaccination card, should you choose to opt for that means of entry? “You won’t get in. So, please don’t do that,” Straz officials wrote on its website.

But didn’t Gov. DeSantis rule against ‘vaccine passports?’

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“SB 2006 only prohibits businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers as a condition of entry or service,” Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary, told the Florida Times Union when performers including the Jonas Brothers, the James Taylor and Jackson Browne co-headlining tour, and Harry Styles said their fans would have to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test 72 hours before their performances.

These acts all have South Florida concert dates this fall.

“If concert-goers can provide a negative COVID test instead of a vaccine passport, that is acceptable under the law. People who want to show proof of vaccination instead of a COVID test are free to do that. It just cannot be compelled,” Pushaw told the Jacksonville paper.

Other Florida theaters’ coming COVID policies

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, the Dr. Philips Center in Orlando and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center are also expected to announce audience testing policies soon.

Arsht spokeswoman Suzette Espinosa Fuentes said the venue plans to require proof of a negative COVID test beginning with performances in early October. Arsht’s first touring Broadway show of the season is “Hairspray” opening Dec. 28 to Jan. 2. The 2017 Tony winner “Dear Evan Hansen” is next for a week’s run starting Feb. 15.

“As we look to the return of full houses for our 15th anniversary season, we believe this extra layer of precaution, coupled with facial coverings and continued sanitation practices, will keep our guests, artists and staff as safe as possible, particularly given the spread of delta variant throughout our area,” Espinosa Fuentes said in an email to the Herald.

The details of Arsht’s policy are in the final stages of development and will be communicated later this month to ticket holders and the general public by the end of September, Fuentes added.