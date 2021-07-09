Speaking Volumes | Learn more about iconic artist Frida Kahlo at Manatee County libraries

Framed paintings depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo are placed outside a gift shop on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The tree-covered brick alley typically teeming with tourists is empty. Many of the shops that sell everything from traditional Mexican folk dresses to paintings of artist Frida Kahlo to sombreros are padlocked and the ones open have few, if any, customers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

Frida Kahlo was known for her colorful and intense paintings. In her short life, filled with pain and suffering, Kahlo produced a stunning series of paintings, drawings, and artworks that captured significant moments of her extraordinary life while highlighting the culture of Mexico. Born to an indigenous Mexican mother and a Jewish father, Kahlo survived a severe road accident as a teenager that disabled her. Despite the pain and challenges that she encountered, she led a fascinating life and captured the imagination of admirers from around the world.

The Manatee County Public Library has numerous resources about this remarkable artist. Because there are so many books, films, and publications to choose from, I have selected some of the more notable and unusual resources to share. To gain an insight into the most intimate moments of her life, a great place to start is with the book “The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait” that is edited by Carlos Fuentes and features Kahlo’s diary entries. Her entries contain wanderings, political views, eulogies of departed friends, and private musings of her life. The entries are supplemented by doodles and sketches. For an overview of her greatest paintings, in addition to dozens of historic photos and sketches plus some lesser-known works, look at the book “Frida Kahlo: The Paintings” by Hayden Herrera.

There are many great resources for children, too. Particularly recommended is the book “Who Was Frida Kahlo?” by Sarah Fabiny, from the popular “Who Was” series of biographies. It provides an overview of some of her major life events and significant works. For very young children, the book “Frida Kahlo: My First Frida Kahlo” by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara from the “Little People, Big Dreams” series is a great choice. It is noted for its colorful illustrations.

An excellent fictional movie “Frida” features incredible acting and a rich musical score and is based on key events from her life. Salma Hayek stars as Kahlo and the film features costumes from the renowned designer and artist Julie Taymor. For a non-fiction film about Kahlo, watch “The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo”; this film features her artwork supplemented with photos as well as archival films and interviews.

Don’t forget that our library system also has many wonderful electronic sources. Of note is the short film for children called “Little Frida: A Story of Frida Kahlo” and is available to watch through Hoopla. Another choice is “Frida Kahlo: Temporis” by Gerry Souter which is an e-book, also available through Hoopla. Containing color images of many of her artworks, this book tells the story of her life and work, including her tumultuous relationship with husband and artist Diego Rivera.

Our collection of Frida Kahlo materials will not disappoint. Take a trip to our library now and discover the collection of resources on this inspiring and extraordinary artist.

Speaking Volumes is written by staff members at the Manatee County Public LIbrary. Rachel Suntop is a librarian at the Central Library.