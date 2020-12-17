Bradenton and Sarasota theaters bring holiday shows to life in new, creative formats

After a long intermission, local theater groups are returning to live performances in new and creative formats this holiday season with COVID-19 safety in mind.

The Manatee Players will wrap up a production of jukebox musical “Winter Wonderettes” this weekend at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton, and theater fans have several options for how they choose to enjoy it.

A traditional night at the theater can be had with socially-distanced seating inside of the performing arts hall. The show will also be broadcast to a screen in the performing arts hall’s parking lot on select nights for a drive-in theater experience. And a third option allows viewers to live-stream the show in the safety of their own homes on select nights.

The comic story centers on a Christmas party that is missing its Santa Claus. That’s when a quartet of talented women step in to save the day—with their voices and some 1960’s era holiday hits.

Details: Tickets remain for in-theater performances at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday ($30 a ticket); drive-in tickets are available for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday ($20 a vehicle); and live-stream performances are available to watch at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday ($15 to access). Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com. 941-748-5875.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is resuming live shows with the construction of the new Terrace Stage, an outdoor performance venue in front of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota. CLIFF ROLES Provided Photo/Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theater in Sarasota had another idea when it came to performing safely during COVID-19. With the help of some generous donations, the renowned professional theater commissioned the construction of an outdoor stage in front of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

The new Terrace Stage will allow audiences to enjoy shows in an open-air, socially-distanced environment, and other safety measures including temperature checks and sanitizing stations will also be in place.

The theater company will break in the new stage with a production of an original musical, “We Need a Little Christmas,” which opens on Friday.

Described as “a little bit camp,” “a little bit sentimental” and “a whole lot of fun,” the show features popular holiday songs and musical theater numbers backed by a live orchestra.

More shows are in the works as part of the new outdoor concert series, according to Asolo Repertory.

Details: Dec. 18-Jan. 3. Located in front of FSU Center for the Performing Arts at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Grass seating (bring your own blanket): $25. Seated tickets: $40. Online purchase only.

Info: asolorep.org.