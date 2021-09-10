‘The Fonz,’ Henry Winkler, announced as keynote speaker for Tidewell luncheon

Henry Winkler, who rose to fame as the cool, lovable biker dude “Fonzie” in the TV series “Happy Days” is set to make personal appearance in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in early 2022.

Winkler, 75, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the 13th-Annual Tidewell Hospice Signature Luncheon Feb. 4 at the Ritz Carlton, Sarasota.

Happy Days was a staple on American TV from 1974-84. Winkler, who co-starred with Ron Howard, Anson Williams, Marion Ross and Tom Bosley, made an indelible impression with catch phrases like “exactamundo,” and his habit of starting to comb his greased-back hair, looking into a mirror, and then putting away his comb as if he had just seen perfection.

The same year that Happy Days debuted, Winkler also starred with Sylvester Stallone in the movie “The Lords of Flatbush,” portraying Butchey Weinstein, a character that resembled The Fonz.

During his long career, Winkler has been an Emmy-Award winning actor, comedian, director, producer and children’s book author.

The event is Tidewell’s signature fundraising event to help fund the services Tidewell provides to more than 9,000 patients annually, regardless of their ability to pay.

Notable speakers in recent years have included Melissa Gilbert of “Little House on the Prairie” fame, Scott Hamilton, Olympic gold medal figure skater, and Lorna Luft, Broadway star and daughter of Judy Garland.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Ticket prices have not yet been announced for the event.

For more information about Tidewell Hospice, visit https://tidewellhospice.org/home/.

