Speaking Volumes | Prepare for Comic-Con at Manatee County public libraries

Next week is the virtual Comic-Con International, normally held in-person in San Diego. It began in 1970 and from 2010 the San Diego Convention Center was filled to capacity with approximately 130,000 people attending. It was canceled last year but it returns this year but will be virtual. You can find more information here: https://www.comic-con.org/. If you’re not able to attend, you can visit your local library to whet your appetite for all things comic.

We have a great selection of graphic novels and comic book collections which are available in print and electronically through Hoopla. It should be noted that most of the print titles are in the young adult area.

Some fairly new graphic novels include “Frozen” volumes 1-4 that are adapted by Joe Caramagna from the popular Disney film, “Ricky and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons” by Patrick Rothfuss, and Japanese anime is well represented by Natsuki Takaya’s “Fruit Basket: Volume 1”. There are some that are inspired or based on historical events or figures. Available through Hoopla is Paolo Baron’s “Paulisdead: When the Beatles Lost Paul McCartney”. It is a what-if take set during the writing sessions for “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely-Hearts Band” in 1966. Art Spiegelman’s classic “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” weaves the story of Vladek and his difficult relationship with his elderly father. This is interwoven with his father’s struggle for survival in a concentration camp during World War II. Spiegelman uses animals to tell the story: Jews are depicted as mice, Germans as cats, and Poles as pigs. The book was written and designed in two sections, “My Father Bleeds History” and “And Here My Troubles Begin”. It is the only graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize to date.

Comics can be topical, too. Don Brown’s “Fever Year: The Killer Flu of 1918: A Tragedy in Three Acts” is a vivid retelling of the 1918 flu outbreak, with excellent writing and illustrations.

If you want to know the history of comics, we have you covered. “Comics: Investigate the History and Technology of American Cartooning”, by Samuel Carbaugh is a good concise history that includes short biographies of famous cartoonists and exploration of various comic styles. If you like Marvel Comics, then look no further than Sean Howe’s “Marvel Comics: The Untold Story”. The book details all the superheroes than have emanated from the company and its impact on pop culture. This book can be found via Hoopla, a electronic database through the library.

If you’re interested in how to draw a comic, try J.P. Coovert’s “Draw a Comic!”, in which the author shows you how to draw in simple steps, and advice on which art supplies to purchase. We also have some books on how to create a costume for Comic-Con: Author and illustrator Sarah Myer’s “Create a Costume!” details how you can create that perfect costume easily and without breaking the bank. These can be found in both the children’s and adult areas. Check with your friendly library staff for more information.

