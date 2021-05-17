What’s playing at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in 2020-2021? Here’s a full list

Working to gradually reopen the kind of in-person entertainment that people have missed during the pandemic, Manatee Players will start performing a lineup of five shows later this year.

The Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W. in Bradenton, will host the shows between October 2021 and May 2022, according to the venue.

“As Florida strives to fully reopen, Manatee Performing Arts Center is excited to offer five great musicals to the community,” the theater said in a statement. “They will range from classic shows to some that will be seen on stage at Manatee Performing Arts Center for the first time.”

The five shows are part of a subscription series that guarantees a reserved seat and discounts on concerts, lectures and other events for those who sign up.

For tickets and more information, visit the box office or the venue’s website, manateeperformingartscenter.com. The box office is also available by phone at 941-748-5875.

MAMMA MIA!

When: The show opens on Oct. 14.

What: “ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.”

Details: This show was produced through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Auditions: The Manatee Performing Arts Center will host auditions at 7 p.m. on July 18 and July 19.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

When: The show opens on Dec. 2.

What: “The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium.”

Details: This show was produced through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Auditions: The Manatee Performing Arts Center will host auditions at 7 p.m. on July 18 and July 19.

CHAPLIN

When: The show opens on Jan. 20, 2022.

What: “Chaplin is based on the real-life story of Charlie Chaplin, the iconic film actor, writer, producer and director. The new musical spans the comic’s entire career, from Chaplin’s first performance as a child in 19th century London to his tearful acceptance of an honorary Academy Award in 1972.”

Details: This show was produced through a special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Auditions: The Manatee Performing Arts Center will host auditions at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

THE WILL ROGERS FOLLIES

When: The show opens on March 10, 2022.

What: “A musical with a book by Peter Stone, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and music by Cy Coleman. It focuses on the life and career of famed humorist and performer Will Rogers, using as a backdrop the Ziegfeld Follies, which he often headlined, and describes every episode in his life in the form of a big production number. The Rogers character also performs rope tricks in between scenes.”

Details: This show was produced through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Auditions: The Manatee Performing Arts Center will host auditions at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL

When: The show opens on April 28, 2022.

What: “Titanic is set on the ocean liner RMS Titanic, which sank on its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912. Epic and majestic — with moments of heartbreaking intimacy — Titanic captures the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams.”

Details: This show was produced through a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Auditions: The Manatee Performing Arts Center will announce auditions at a later date.