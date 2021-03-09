WrestleMania tickets go on sale March 16

Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania, to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and 11, will go on sale March 16, the WWE announced Monday night.

They will be available online through Ticketmaster and will range from $35 to $2,500. Two-day packages will be available. Fans can also sign up for an exclusive presale opportunity at wm37.wwe.com.

Details on seating capacity, how many tickets are being made available or protocols for the event were not immediately released.

“WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks,” the WWE said in a statement. “Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.”

Last month, Raymond James Stadium hosted Super Bowl 55 with an official attendance of 24,835, which was at 37 percent capacity. The Bucs played their home games this past season at 25 percent capacity.

The stadium was slated to host WrestleMania last year before the pandemic shut down all public gatherings and the event was moved to a closed set at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The WWE has been producing its showcase events – Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown – and its pay-per-view events from Tropicana Field. The Thunderdome set allows fans to virtually attend events through video conferencing.

WrestleMania will be streamed live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network internationally.