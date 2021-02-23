Monster Jam making first return to Florida live shows since the arrival of the pandemic

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the entertainment business, Monster Jam is returning to Florida with live shows.

Monster Jam will be in Orlando this weekend, in Jacksonville March 6-7 and in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium March 12-14.

Monster Jam, one of the live traveling shows fielded by Ellenton-based Feld Entertainment, features competition between drivers of 12,000-pound trucks with names like “Grave Digger” and “Zombie.”

Drivers stand their giant trucks on two wheels, take them on jumps through the air, and roll them over, sometimes even landing right side up.

While the competition may look scary, Feld Entertainment emphasized that it has worked hard make the fan experience a safe one.

In the past, Monster Jam often played to arenas packed with fans. Because of COVID-19, that single show now becomes three shows, where the arena is intentionally only one-third full for each show to allow social distancing.

A pod seating structure will be used at Raymond James Stadium to allow family and friends to sit together while separated from other fans. Other measures include a mask requirement and making hand sanitizing stations readily available.

Monster Jam is returning to Florida with its first live shows since the COVID-19 pandemic. The live show will be in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium March 12-14. One of the competitors, Todd LeDuc, drives the Monster Energy SUV, shown above. provided photo

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from the comfort of their seat. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a contactless pickup station during the live event.

Todd LeDuc, 41, grew up in a racing family and came to Monster Jam racing 10 years ago.

“I was raised in a pit of wolves. I was born into competition,” LeDuc said in a phone interview of his racing heritage. “When you start thinking about danger, you lose your edge.”

Monster Jam is returning to Florida with its first live shows since the COVID-19 pandemic. The live show will be in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium March 12-14. One of the competitors, Zombie, is shown above. provided photo

While driving the Monster Energy SUV is one thing, the pandemic is another.

“Feld Entertainment has done an amazing job,” LeDuc said of making the fan experience a safe one. “We are being very, very careful.”

“I think Monster Jam is an American necessity. Kids love it and adults love it,” LeDuc said.

After Monster Jam toured the American West, it returned to Ellenton to get the trucks back into top-notch shape for the Florida shows, said Scott Olinksi, tour manager for Monster Jam.

Monster Jam is returning to Florida with its first live shows since the COVID-19 pandemic. The live show will be in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium March 12-14. One of the competitors, Grave Digger, is shown above. provided photo

Prior to making its return to Florida, Monster Jam was putting on shows in Salt Lake City, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio.

“The entertainment value is all still there,” Olinsky said.

The Monster Jam Pit Party makes its return to Tampa on March 13 with limited capacity and enhanced safety measures. Fans can see the trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews, participate in questions-and-answer sessions with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, and take pictures.

Other Feld Entertainment shows now underway in Florida include Monster Energy AMA Supercross (off-road motorcycle racing) in Orlando, and Disney On Ice in Sunrise, Jacksonville and Fort Myers, a company spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

Feld Entertainment let go 497 workers in Ellenton and 967 on traveling shows last March when the pandemic arrived. At that time, it was one of the largest layoffs in Florida.

Tickets for Monster Jam start at $20 on and are available on ticketmaster.com or by calling 813-301-2500