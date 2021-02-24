Nik Wallenda brings ‘Daredevil Rally’ show back to Southwest Florida this weekend

High-wire stunt artist Nik Wallenda is bringing his action-packed, drive-in adventure back to Southwest Florida crowds this weekend and next.

The “Daredevil Rally Drive-in Thrill Show” will return to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota for showings on Feb. 26-28 and March 4-7.

Born out of safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the show allows crowds to enjoy all the fun of a live stunt performance from the safety of their own cars.

It features a human cannonball, motorbike stunt riders, acrobats on a “wheel of steel”, and of course, Wallenda and his wife and fellow performer Erendira Wallenda doing their thing on the high-wire.

And for those who saw the show last summer, Wallenda promises that there are some new thrills in store this time around.

“We’re really excited to bring this terrific show back to my hometown,” said Wallenda, who is a Manatee County resident, in a press release. “We will feature some performers that were not here last year, which I’m confident the fans will enjoy tremendously.”

General admission is $20, and upgrades are available for front-row parking or a special lawn chair seating area.

Details: Feb. 26-28, March 4-7. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle. General admission: $20. Ages 2 and under: Free.

Info: daredevilrally.com. 941-870-7444.