Socially distanced fun: 5 things to do around Bradenton this holiday weekend

It can be tough to find fun in the days of COVID-19.

Fortunately, there are some local entertainment options that add in ample social distancing and other risk-reducing measures for those that feel comfortable venturing out.

Here are some ideas for keeping the doldrums at bay around Bradenton this weekend.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

12/1/17--Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones performing at the Bradenton Blues Festival along the Bradenton Riverwalk in this Bradenton Herald file photo. Herald file photo

Live blues and brunch

Good food and good tunes are in store on Sunday at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

The Bradenton Blues Brunch will feature a live performance from a local blues act and a chef-crafted menu of brunch delights.

This month’s talent is local blues powerhouse and past Bradenton Blues Festival act, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones.

The event is a partnership between the restaurant, Realize Bradenton and the Bradenton Blues Fest.

Seating is outdoors and socially distanced, and staff will be masked.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd. # 120, Bradenton. Reservations recommended.

Info: 941-896-9660. mattisons.com.

Market goers look over fresh flowers at Saturday’s downtown Bradenton Farmers Market, which kicked off a new season with a focus on safety from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Farmers’ Markets

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back on Old Main Street with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for arts and crafts, listen to local live music and more. Booths will be socially distanced along Old Main as well as Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West. Vendors will be masked, and face coverings are highly recommended for customers.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 Old Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers-market.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch has returned for the season with more than 50 local vendors to peruse. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Vendors will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine are free.

The market will be held on Sundays and Wednesdays through March.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

Holiday Lights

“Lights in Bloom” transforms Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota into an illuminated winter wonderland.

“More than two million lights will illuminate the gardens, and walkways are transformed into sensory light tunnels,” the event website says.

There will be no visit from Santa or activities this year due to COVID-19, but there will be a special photo opportunity. Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

Tickets often sell out, so it’s best to purchase them in advance online. Early entry tickets and four-day passes are also available. Masks will be required for entry and social distancing enforced inside of the gardens, organizer say.

Details: Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 1-2. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $25. Ages 5-17: $7. Children under 5: Free.

Info: selby.org.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is resuming live shows with the construction of the new Terrace Stage, an outdoor performance venue in front of the FSU Center for the Performing Arts in Sarasota. CLIFF ROLES Provided Photo/Asolo Repertory Theatre

Outdoor Christmas musical

Described as “a little bit camp,” “a little bit sentimental” and “a whole lot of fun,” Asolo Repertory Theatre’s “We Need a Little Christmas” features popular holiday songs and musical theater numbers backed by a live orchestra.

The show is now playing at Asolo Rep’s brand new outdoor stage in Sarasota.

The Terrace Stage will allow audiences to enjoy shows in an open-air, socially distanced environment, and other safety measures including temperature checks and sanitizing stations will be in place.

Details: Through Jan. 3. Located in front of FSU Center for the Performing Arts at 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Grass seating (bring your own blanket): $25. Seated tickets: $40. Online purchase only.

Info: asolorep.org.

Drive-in movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In plays classic flicks and family favorites every day of the week. This weekend, the outdoor theater is going for the action with screenings of two brand new movies: Superheroine adventure “Wonder Woman 1984” and video-game-turned-movie, “Monster Hunter.”

And yes, the drive-in is open on Christmas Day.

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ Wonder Woman 1984: 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Monster Hunter: 10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.