Thunder by the Bay is on for 2021 with COVID-19 precautions, festival organizers say

Thunder by the Bay, the annual festival that brings together music lovers and motorcycle fanatics in the name of charity, is set to go on as scheduled for next year, organizers announced.

The 2021 event will be held from Feb. 19-21 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds with new safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The precautions will include temperature checks at the gate, hand sanitizing stations, pre-marked seating areas and required use of face masks when festival goers are unable to socially distance, organizers say.

Music fans will still be able to sprawl out in their lawn chairs and enjoy all-day live performances.

Southern rock band Molly Hatchet is set to headline the second day of the festival. The list of other bands schedule to perform include local and regional talent such as Maiden Cane, One Night Rodeo, The Tucci Project, Nobody’s Fool, Twinkle Rock Star Radio, and The Lost Boys, with more acts to be announced later.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are two new additions to the festival for motorcycle riders. A motorcycle stereo battle is planned for the second day of the event, and a patriotic motorcycle ride for charity is planned for the last day.

Organizers have changed the format of the opening Friday night kick-off party to an outdoor bash underneath a tent.

Other attractions at Thunder by the Bay will include vendor displays, a bike show with 17 categories, a craft beer garden and food court.

Admission for the 2021 event will remain $5, and children 12 and under are free.

The event will benefit Suncoast Charities for Children, which funds local non-profits that provide services for youth and adults with special needs. Over its 22-year-history, the event has raised $1.9 million for charity, organizers say.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Visit thunderbythebay.org for more information.