Focus on Manatee | Celebrating the arts and humanities in the Bradenton area

National Arts and Humanities Month is the perfect time to appreciate the creativity and deep commitment to arts, culture and heritage that the Bradenton Area is known for.

Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our diverse arts and culture organizations continue to be strong sources of inspiration and important outlets for residents and visitors. Throughout October (and even in November), these local partners will offer a variety of events and experiences that highlight and celebrate all forms of art as well as our community’s unique history and culture.

On Oct. 8, the State College of Florida will hold a music program celebrating the power of uniting as a community during these uncertain times, which will be live streamed on the SCF Music Facebook page so viewers can listen while social distancing. Also, the SCF Bradenton Symphony Orchestra will honor Spanish Heritage Month with a lively Latin and Spanish music performance on Oct. 15.

Palmetto Art Center will host a painting workshop at its facility on Oct. 3, which includes the opportunity to view its spectacular collection of Florida Highwaymen Landscapes. Southern Atelier will also hold several online painting classes and demonstrations at the Center throughout October, hosted by renowned Florida artists.

In October, Southern-cuisine restaurant Cottonmouth, owned by Birdrock Taco Shack owner Chef David Shiplett, will open its doors in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts, adding to the Village’s unique art offerings by selling unique folk art straight from the walls. You can also join the Village of the Arts for its annual Artwalk weekend Nov. 7-8 to celebrate the annual Festival of the Skeletons.

Manatee Village Historical Park will hold free virtual tours of the oldest public cemetery in Manatee County, the 1850 Manatee Burying Ground, from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1. Participants can sign up on the museum’s website to take a “Tombstone Tour” from home.

ArtCenter Manatee provides several ways to celebrate throughout the month, including lessons on designing festive felted pumpkins and mat board earrings from local artists on Oct. 9 and 23, and an exhibit contest sponsored by Jess Jewelers starting on Oct. 13.

Those missing the theater can enjoy a performance while outdoors and socially distanced with Manatee Performing Arts Center when it presents live runs of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

Last but not least, be sure to reserve your spot for Starlight Movie night, slated for Nov. 14, with outdoor movie showings planned at four locations – all allowing plenty of room for social distancing – including Holmes Beach, Manatee Performing Arts Center, Premier Sports Campus and on the Manatee River.

This is truly just scratching the surface as there are countless organizations that celebrating arts, culture and heritage day in and day out. The BACVB is excited for our community to experience some of the many things that make the Bradenton Area so special and look forward to seeing you at an event this October.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177 ext. 3940.