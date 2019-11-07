Weekend guide: Here are 15 fun things to do around Bradenton, Sarasota and beyond

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too.

If you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton, Sarasota, Tampa Bay and beyond.

Fun for everyone

The 16th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair will be held each of the next four weekends. Sarasota Medieval Festival

Sarasota Medieval Fair: Step back into the Middle Ages and partake in a day of “medieval merriment” at the 16th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair.

Walk among peasants and royalty, peruse the offerings of ancient vendors and enjoy entertainment like jousting, comedy, period music and textile displays. Don’t forget to dress the part.

The event is held at Ringling Woods (behind the Sarasota Fairgrounds), 3000 Ringling Blvd. in Sarasota.

Details: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 and Dec. 1. Ages 5-12: $9.95. Ages 13 and up: $18.95. Multi-day passes available.

Info: 1-888-303-3247. sarasotamedievalfair.com.

Customers browse decorative plants at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Farmers markets galore: Two local farmers markets will bring a bounty of food and fun to the Bradenton area this weekend.

On Saturday, the Bradenton Farmers’ Market takes over Old Main Street. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.

This Saturday’s market will serve as a kick-off to Manatee County’s Farm City Week with local 4H clubs and agricultural-themed fun on tap.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch happens every Sunday from November through April on the campus of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. provided photo

▪ The Market at Lakewood Ranch is back and bigger than ever with a new time, date and location.

Now held on Sundays at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center campus, the market is chock-full of produce, artisan crafts and plants.

The new format also includes weekly yoga sessions and occasional special events like cooking demonstrations.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: lakewoodranch.com/life-on-the-ranch/themarket.

Symphony on the sand: The Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra’s seventh annual Symphony on the Sand happens this Saturday on Coquina Beach.

The event promises three hours of fine food and music provided by Anna Maria Island’s 45-piece orchestra.

Details: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. Coquina Beach, Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. General admission: $20. VIP tickets available.

Night out

Stand-up comic Orny Adams, of Netflix and Comedy Central fame, will stop in at McCurdy’s for several nights of laughter. Provided Photo/McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Orny Adams at McCurdy’s: Quirky stand-up comic Orny Adams, of Netflix and Comedy Central fame, will stop in at McCurdy’s for several nights of laughter this week.

“Orny Adams delivers a powerful, incisive stand up routine that vacillates between the relevant and the absurd,” the show bill promises. “Orny attacks what’s wrong with the world and sometimes even what’s wrong with Orny. He’s brutally honest, satirical and his performance is ceaselessly energetic.”

Details: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $29.

Info: mccurdyscomedy.com.

At the theater

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story:” A song-filled telling of Buddy Holly’s rise to fame is sure to make for a fun evening at the theater. All of the late rock ‘n’ roller’s big hits are included in this award-winning musical.

Details: Through Nov. 10. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

At the museum

The African water spirit Mami Wata is one of the mythic beings explored in an exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature titled “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.” Courtesy of The Bishop

Discover the origins of mythic monsters: As it turns out, not all mythical creatures are a complete fantasy.

“Stories of mythical beings have been with us for thousands of years,” the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature says. “ ’Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures’ traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythic creatures.”

The exhibit includes interactive stations where visitors can build virtual dragons, create models of giant skeletons from mammoth bones and snap a photo with a fire-breather.

Details: Through Jan. 5, 2020. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $10-$19.

Info: bishopscience.org.

Theme park fun

Food and wine fest: There’s less than a month left for a dining adventure at the 2019 Epcot International Food and Wine Festival at Walt Disney World.

The festival includes an international sampling of cuisines around the park, plus culinary demonstrations, classes and beer and wine tastings.

If you go, plan on bringing plenty of extra dough for tasting your way around the world at food and drink stands.

Details: Through Nov. 23. Epcot, 200 Epcot Center Dr., Orlando. $109.

Info: disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Live music highlights

Renesito Avich at Cafe in the Park

Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover.

Info: cafeinthepark.org.

Adam Wood at Bunny and Pirates on Tap: Adam Wood will play his blend of acoustic, country and light rock in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Dr. Dave Band at Caddy’s at the Pointe: Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: caddysatthepointe.com.

Twinkle Yochim & Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing: Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band play blues rock laden with soulful vocals.

Details: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Steve Arvey at BirdRock Taco Shack: Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays some mean guitar. Arvey spent many summers on the Chicago blues circuit and has performed with greats such as Bo Diddley.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: birdrocktacoshack.com.

Gospel group Truality performs most Sundays at the Blue Rooster, a bar and grill in Sarasota. Photo courtesy of Truality

Truality at Blue Rooster

On Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. Adult brunch: $24.95.

Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Cortez Kitchen: Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover.

Info: thecortezkitchen.com.