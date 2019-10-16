Halloween guide: Here are scary fun events happening around Bradenton and Sarasota

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s that time of year for getting spooky, sinister and scared silly.

All Hallows’ Eve approaches, and the Halloween haunts are just getting started around Bradenton and Sarasota.

Local events this year include haunted trails and houses, ghost tours, family-friendly festivities, holiday crafting and (boo)ze bashes.

So creep out of your cave, crack your best jack-o-lantern grin and venture into the mortal realm, if you dare, for one of these frighteningly fun happenings.

Halloween Social

The Manatee County Agricultural Museum and Palmetto Historical Park will host a family-friendly night of Halloween fun this Saturday.

Events in the park include trick-or-treating, carnival games, fortune-telling, a costume contest (beginning at 5 p.m.) and food from local vendors.

A note to young goblins: Don’t forget a trick-or-treat bag.

Details: 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: palmettohistoricalpark.com.

SCF scares

A petrifying pair of annual Halloween events organized by State College of Florida students returns this year.

▪ Haunted holidays: It seems that Halloween isn’t the only holiday with scare-power. In “Seasons of Fright” at SCF Venice, the fictional stars of other holidays (think the Easter Bunny and Cupid) will get a nightmarish makeover.

The haunted house is produced by the college’s Pop Culture Club. Each year, a percentage of the proceeds benefit Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, a Sarasota non-profit.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Oct. 21-24 and 7-11 p.m. Oct. 25. SCF Venice Lakeside Pavilion, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, $3; cash only.

▪ “Haunted House of Hoops:” State College of Florida’s men’s basketball program is hosting some Halloween fun at SCF’s Manatee-Sarasota campus on Oct. 24.

Haunted House of Hoops features a costume contest, games and a “trunk or treat.” See the team’s talent in action during a dunking contest and three-point shootout.

A haunted hallway will materialize in the gymnasium.

This free event is recommended for ages 6 to 14.

Details: 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Hal Chasey Gymnasium at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: scf.edu.

Lakewood Ranch Boofest

Boofest is a family-friendly Halloween festival on Lakewood Ranch Main Street.

Kids can dress up, trick-or-treat and participate in a costume show and face-painting, and there’s spooky balloon art to see, live dancing and performance art to watch and plenty of spooky tunes.

Grab VIP tickets for access to the USF Culinary Lab on Main, where you can enjoy food, beer, wine, spooky punch and extra kid’s fun; they’re $50 for adults and $10 for kids.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: lwrcac.com/events/boo-fest.

Haunted trails

Are you brave enough to face what lurks in the deep, dark woods?

Find out at Friends of Oscar Scherer State Park’s “Haunted Trails,” which returns for its seventh scary outing this year.

The event includes fun activities and a trick-or-treat trail for children and a scary trail and haunted house for older adventurers.

Local food vendors will be on site to keep your belly from moaning.

Canned goods will be collected for an All Faiths Food Bank canned food drive.

Tickets for this event are advanced purchase only, and they go fast, so don’t miss out.

Details: 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 25-26. 1843 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Adults: $10. Children 6-12: $5.

Info: halloweenhauntedtrails.com.

Wild-O-Ween

Halloween takes a walk on the wild side at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary’s kid-friendly Wild-O-Ween.

The event is included with regular admission to to the sanctuary and will feature contests, wild animal encounter shows, face painting and trick-or-treating throughout the Habitat.

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Adults: $18. Children: $8.

Howl’ween pet parade and costume contest

On Oct. 26, the Bradenton Farmers’ Market will host one of its most popular events of the year: the Howl’ween pet parade for pups in costume.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the parade begins at 10:30 a.m. A minimum donation of $5 is suggested to enter; proceeds benefit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services and local animals in need.

Awards will be given for best overall costume, best dog/owner costume combo and more categories to be announced.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. $5 to enter; free to watch.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Darwin does Halloween

Darwin Brewing Company will host a Halloween party on Oct. 26.

The brewery bash will double as a postgame party for the Bradentucky Bombers’ last home match of the season, and members of the roller derby team will serve as judges for a costume contest.

Categories are best overall costume, best couples costume, worst overall costume and best dog costume.

Local band Faceless Bandits will whip up some “sawgrass” tunes (that’s bluegrass with a hint of rockabilly and some punk flair).

Details: 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Darwin Brewing Company, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Halloween candle-making

Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez is here to help you get crafty this Halloween.

A candle-making class on Oct. 30 will teach students about basic candle-making skills such as layering and adding fragrance and color. Students will also learn about the different types of wax that is used to make candles.

Each student will take home a Halloween votive candle holder, a candle in a Halloween mug and a candy corn-colored candle.

Details: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 30. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. $38 per student.

Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org.

Punk rises from the dead

Local bands will impersonate famous punk acts during this Halloween show at Oscura Cafe and Bar in downtown Bradenton.

Enjoy the music of The Ramones, Joyce Manor and Misfits, risen from the dead, as well as Oscura’s range of coffee drinks, beer and wine.

A costume will earn you a discount on the cover charge.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 25. Oscura Cafe and Bar, 540 13th St. W., Bradenton. $8. $5 with costume.

Info: oscuracafe.com.

Pumpkin Patch Express

The Florida Railroad Museum invites you on a festive locomotive adventure on the last two weekends of October. The objective: Pick out the perfect pumpkin.

The Pumpkin Patch Express experience includes a hay ride, Lincoln log building, crafts and kid’s activities. The highlight is a trip by rail to a pumpkin patch, where each child can pick a special gourd to take home.

From there, it’s up to you to turn that pumpkin into the best jack-o-lantern on the block.

Details: Trains depart at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 and at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. $14.50-$32.50.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Halloween at Clancy’s

For some (slightly) more mature Halloween fun, head to Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub for the night spot’s 19th annual Halloween party.

The bash includes live music and a costume contest with $500 in cash prizes.

Prizes are awarded for scariest, funniest, sexiest and most original costume, as well as best-dressed couple.

Details: 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 25. Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover. Ages 21 and up.

Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Spooktacular at Selby Gardens

Selby Gardens Spooktacular is lighthearted and educational Halloween fun that’s perfect for families. The event is free with admission and includes trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, plus a few frightening (but kid-friendly) options.

Children are encouraged to come in costume and bring trick or treat bags.

For an extra chill, check out the garden’s display of carnivorous plants.

Details: 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 27. Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $20. Children 4-17: $10.

Info: selby.org.

Ghost tours of Bradenton

Explore your hometown’s haunted past on one of the Paranormal Society of Bradenton’s historically-informed ghost tours.

The group also shares stories and documentation from paranormal investigations at Bradenton-area homes and businesses.

Tours of downtown Bradenton depart from Bradenton Riverwalk in front of Pier 22.

For a coastal creep-out, try the Paranormal Society’s ghost tour of Bradenton Beach. It begins next to the Island Time Inn.

All tours last approximately 90 minutes.

Details: Bradenton and Bradenton Beach tours offered at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Adults: $15. Children: $10. Reservations required.

Info: paranormalsocietyofbradenton.wordpress.com.

Trick-or-treat in the Village

If you’re looking for a safe and fun neighborhood to take the kids trick-or-treating this Halloween, Village of the Arts is a wickedly wonderful choice.

Residents and businesses will hand out candy, and there will be lots of creative decor and vibrant costumes on display.

Grab a bite at a VOTA restaurant for a perfect end to the night.

Details: 6-8 p.m. on Halloween. Village of the Arts, Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.