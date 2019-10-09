‘We’re kicking around some thoughts.’ Don Johnson hints at possible ‘Miami Vice’ reboot

“Miami Vice” tv show stars Philip Michael Thomas (left) and Don Johnson (right) pose alongside one another. Miami Herald File Photo

Dust off your favorite white suit and cue the Phil Collins — “Miami Vice” might be making a comeback.

Well at least that’s what Don Johnson seemed to allude to in Tuesday’s interview on the British show “This Morning.”

“We’re kicking around some thoughts,” Johnson told the hosts. “Amazingly enough, it’s come back around. It seems like they’ve run out of good ideas for shows. So they’re going to the well.”

Johnson, who was on the show promoting his new film, “Knives Out,” was then asked if he’s already doing the reboot.

The actor paused, then grinned and replied, “Maybe.”

“Vice,” which ran for five seasons between 1984-1989, revolutionized television. Replete with a budget usually reserved for movies and a soundtrack straight out of MTV, the show starred Johnson as James Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs. The two played undercover detectives in the show that helped revitalize Miami and Miami Beach.

While this isn’t the first time rumors of a “Vice” remake have swirled, it’s worth noting that Johnson’s reference doesn’t seem to be connected to the one that Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan were developing in 2017. That series has since been disbanded, according to TheWrap.

It’s been more than a decade since “Vice” fans had something new to rave about. Their last glimpse of the sandy shores and Crockett’s Ferrari was in 2006 when Michael Mann’s film adaptation, starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx, hit the silver screen.

Watch the clip of Johnson letting the news slip below. The first mention of “Vice” happens near the 5:29 mark.