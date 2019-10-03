Have tickets to Bradenton’s biggest music event of the year? It’s nearly sold out, organizers say 

SHARE COPY LINK

There are more than two months to go until the Bradenton Blues Festival returns to Bradenton Riverwalk on Dec. 7, but blues fans who still need to buy tickets had better hurry.

Tickets are already more than 85 percent sold, event organizer Realize Bradenton announced Wednesday.

This will be the third year in a row that festival tickets sell out well before Thanksgiving, executive director Johnette Isham said in a press release.

“Fans showed up by the thousands for last year’s sold-out festival, and they bought their tickets earlier than ever,” Isham said.

The event has grown a national (and international) following over the years.

The 2018 festival attracted a crowd of more than 3,000 people from 30 states, 10 foreign countries and 225 different zip codes from within Florida, according to Realize Bradenton.

This year’s festival will be held over the Dec. 6-8 weekend. The main concert happens on Saturday, with a free pre-show on Friday and a blues brunch on Sunday at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Bradenton.

This lineup for the festival’s eighth year includes seasoned and up-and-coming blues acts from around the country.

Grammy-nominated blues guitarist and singer Kenny Neal will headline.

Reserved, front of stage seats, which went for $115, have already sold out.

The remaining general admission tickets are $45 each.

Proceeds from the festival benefit Realize Bradenton’s free community youth, art and music programs.

Details: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavillion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $45. Online ticket purchases include a one-year subscription of Blues Music Magazine.

Info: bradentonbluesfestival.org.