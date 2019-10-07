Lakewood Ranch market moving to new place, day and time. Here are all of the details

SHARE COPY LINK

The Market at Lakewood Ranch, launched three years ago as a farmers market, returns in November with a new time, day and location.

Planned for 10 a.m.-2 p.m Sundays, The Market opens Nov. 3 — a month earlier than past years — on the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center campus, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., and runs though April 26.

In the past, the farmers market was held Wednesday afternoons at the Sarasota Polo Club.

“Our space is much larger now, allowing us to bring in more vendors,” said Monaca Onstad, director of community relations for Lakewood Ranch. “We have had a tremendous response from vendors and from residents.”

In addition to vendors selling fresh, organic produce, this year’s edition of the market will be more diverse with artisan crafts and plants as well.

“We will be peppering in special events, such as food cooking demonstrations using ingredients available at the farmers market, and offering morning yoga weekly,” Onstad said.

The farmers market has a rewards program, where shoppers can have their market card punched by vendors and redeemed for free merchandise.

The Market at Lakewood Ranch opens Nov. 3 on the campus of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. provided photo

Meals on Wheels Plus will be the benefiting charity all season long. Shoppers may donate nonperishable food items or money to Meals on Wheels Plus, which operates a food bank and delivers meals to those in need at home.

The Market will return to the medical center campus for the 2020-21 season as well, before moving to its permanent home at Waterside Place, the new 36-acre town center and entertainment hub being developed south of University Parkway.

The Players Centre for the Performing Arts is planned as one of the anchors of Waterside Place.

As The Market at Lakewood Ranch developed, it became a gathering place for people who enjoyed their Wednesday nights of eating, socializing, listening to music and participating in activities, said Lisa Barnott, director of marketing and communications for developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch.

The activities that grew up with the farmers market will live on as Ranch Night Wednesdays starting in January at Sarasota Polo Club, Barnott said.

“There will now be weekly evenings of bands, food trucks, cocktails and a corn hole league,” Barnott said.

In keeping with the theme of healthy eating and wellness, The Lakewood Ranch Mindful Triathlon is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Lakehouse Cove Amenity Center, making it the first event held in the villages of Waterside.

Unlike a traditional triathlon, the “LWR Mindful Tri” will consist of a 5k run/walk, followed by yoga and meditation sessions. Check-in is set for 6:30 a.m. and the 5k is set for 8 a.m.

The 3.1-mile run will wind through trails and scenic views of the villages of Lakehouse Cove and Shoreview, two new communities located in Lakewood Ranch’s first community in Sarasota County.

“This is a way to slow down,” Onstad of the event, calling it noncompetitive and fun.

For more information or to register for the triathlon, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2019/26228/lakewood-ranch-mindful-triathlon

For more information about The Market at Lakewood Ranch or to apply to be a vendor, visit themarketlwr.com.