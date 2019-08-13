New extreme air sports park brings high-flying fun to Bradenton. Here’s what you can expect

Extreme air sports park DEFY Bradenton offers high-flying fun for all ages DEFY Bradenton is a new extreme air sports park in Manatee County. The indoor facility offers high-flying fun for thrill seekers of all ages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DEFY Bradenton is a new extreme air sports park in Manatee County. The indoor facility offers high-flying fun for thrill seekers of all ages.

At DEFY Bradenton, the ceiling is the limit.

Open since Aug. 4, the extreme air sports park invites thrill seekers of all ages to jump, leap, climb and soar within an indoor landscape of gymnastics equipment.

Simply sign a waiver, pay for a “flight ticket” and you’re a go for liftoff.

Attractions in the cosmic-themed park include Olympic-grade trampolines, a stunt fall, traveling rings, a zipline and a parkour obstacle course.

Some families have visited every day since the park opened, according to general manager Spencer Wright.

Part of the attraction, Wright says, may be the endless ways that visitors can challenge themselves.

“We try to promote doing your own thing and figuring out what’s fun,” Wright said. “It’s a chance to push your body to do what you wouldn’t normally.”

The “Battle Beam” at DEFY Bradenton is a fun way to face off with a friend. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

With more than a dozen activities to try, Wright says the DEFY parks are built to offer a diversity of obstacles and difficulty levels.

On a recent Thursday, the park was bustling with grinning kids.

A few attractions were especially popular.

At a pit in the center of the park, several young visitors got creative as they designed unique jumps and challenges using geometric foam shapes.

Others caught some air time on a trapeze as parents snapped photos or channeled their inner circus performer on the aerial silks.

“I just witnessed someone climb all the way to the top of the silks and roll down,” said Trinity Chavez, one of the park monitors at DEFY. “That was a first.”

Ezra DeJesus (third from right) celebrates his ninth birthday with friends and family at DEFY Bradenton, a new extreme air sports park in Manatee County. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Ezra DeJesus was visiting the park for his ninth birthday celebration with friends and mom Danielle.

The standout attraction for DeJesus was the zorb ball arena, where he and his friends got inside of giant plastic orbs and bounced around and off of one another.

“All of it’s so cool,” DeJesus said of the park.

“I wish I could live here,” he added.

The price of a visit to DEFY Bradenton ranges from $12 to $32 with varying time allowances. Rates are higher on weekends and holidays.

But for those who plan on returning often, a monthly Flight Club membership is the best deal. For $20 or $25 a month, memberships allow access to the park for 1.5 or 2 hours any day during the week and until 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Group rates and party packages that include use of a private party room also are available.

Guests should also plan on a $3 charge per person for required safety grip socks.

DEFY Bradenton is a new indoor extreme air sports park that offers gymnastic fun for all ages. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Special flight sessions at DEFY offer fun for different age groups, including a kids’ jump (ages 6 and under) on weekday mornings, a family night with reduced pricing on Monday, college night on Thursday and occasional club nights (ages 15 and up) with lasers, black lights and booming music.

Setup at DEFY Bradenton is still underway; there’s still one more attraction to be unveiled, and a cafe is nearing completion.

Details: Open seven days a week. DEFY Bradenton is at 7385 52nd Place E. in Bradenton. The cost ranges from $12-$32.

Info: 941-900-4484. defy.com/bradenton.