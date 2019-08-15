Your weekend guide to fun around Bradenton: Free concert, fashion show and more events

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too.

If you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s your guide to weekend fun around Bradenton, Manatee County and Sarasota.

Bradenton non-profit thrift store Habitat ReStore will host a stylish one-year-anniversary party this Saturday featuring a vintage fashion show and lots of family-friendly activities. Courtesy of Habitat ReStore

Manatee Habitat ReStore anniversary party

Manatee Habitat ReStore is a non-profit home improvement store in Bradenton that sells new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances at reduced prices.

This Saturday, the shop will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting, vintage fashion show, demonstrations by local artists, kids crafts, a bounce house and more.

Free hot dogs and snow cones will also be provided.

Details: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Habitat ReStore, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton. Free.

Info: manateehabitat.org.

Friday Fest at Van Wezel

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall continues its free, outdoor summer concert series this Friday.

Eight-piece Sarasota funk and soul band Reverend Barry and The Funk will bring its energetic sound to the stage.

The party happens on the Bayside Lawn. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; outside food and drink are prohibited.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free.

Info: vanwezel.org.

The Manatee Players will bring colorful Broadway classic “West Side Story” to life through Aug. 25. Michael Fults/Fotofinity SRQ Courtesy of Manatee Performing Arts Center

‘West Side Story’

Broadway masterpiece “West Side Story” will snap, whistle and twirl across the stage at Manatee Performing Arts Center this month.

The Manatee Players’ production features a youthful cast, colorful costumes and in-house set design that will transport you to the 1950’s streets of Manhattan where turf wars (and hormones) rage.

Details: Through Aug. 25. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton $27-$40.

Info: 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.

A month-long exhibit at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton allows adventuresome visitors to get inside the heads of ancient creatures as they made choices that would shape the future of their species. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Finding Florida

How did ancient species like giant ground sloths, manatees and armadillos make their way to Florida?

A month-long exhibit at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton allows adventuresome visitors to get inside the heads of ancient creatures as they made choices that would shape the future of their species.

Explore what led some species to survive and others to die out in this fun and interactive exhibit.

Details: Through Sept. 1. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: bishopscience.org.

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king. Bradenton Herald file photo

Free train rides

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Weekend train rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the newly expanded museum.

Kids ride free in August.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Under 12: Free. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Live music highlights

Southbound at Joyland

Joyland will welcome new Sarasota country band Southbound for two nights of music this weekend. The band is led by Andrew Ditchfield and Kari Rae; Rae is also a lead vocalist with local country act The Daisy Dukes Band.

Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5-$7 cover.

Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Trevor Bystrom is a singer-songwriter from Anna Maria Island who incorporates world folk traditions into his original music. Courtesy of Trevor Bystrom

Trevor Bystrom at Seafood Shack

Trevor Bystrom is a singer-songwriter from Anna Maria Island who incorporates world folk traditions and instruments into his original music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover.

Info: seafoodshack.com.

The Fake News is a Sarasota rock band playing covers and original music in the punk, alternative and indie genres. Photo courtesy of Fake News

Fake News Band at Peggy’s Corral

The Fake News is a three-piece band playing punk, alternative rock, indie and more.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover.

Info: peggyscorral.net.

Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ’70s.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Stonegrey at Motorworks Brewing

Taking cues from Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more, Stonegrey emulates the best of rock and grunge for an unmistakable sound on covers and originals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Bodie Valdez at Linger Lodge

Bodie Valdez strums and sings Americana, Delta blues and more.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton.

Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.