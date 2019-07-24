Beau Bridges is in town to make a new movie. And it looks like he’s a fan of craft beer

Five refreshing Bradenton craft beers for summer Try these refreshing craft beers, or beers like them, at one of Bradenton's local craft breweries this summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Try these refreshing craft beers, or beers like them, at one of Bradenton's local craft breweries this summer.

Actor and director Beau Bridges is in town to film a new movie — and it appears he’s a fan of craft beer.

The Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton posted photos to social media after Bridges paid a visit to the taproom on Friday.

“Ever look at someone and think, ‘Hmm, he looks like someone famous,’” the post said. “Well, we had an exciting day with a special visit from Beau Bridges! ... Guess he heard we had “Good Liquid!”

Bridges grabbed a light lunch from the brewery’s kitchen, which serves small plates, sandwiches and flatbreads, and also took some crowlers to go (crowlers are sealed cans of craft brew — an aluminum cousin of the glass growler).

He also posed for a photo with brewery owners Sandra and Mike Krail.

Bridges is currently filming a new movie titled “Acting: The First Six Lessons,” in Sarasota.

The film is based on the 1933 book of the same name by Richard Boleslawski. It weaves acting lessons into an entertaining story about an acting coach and his protégé — referred to as “the Teacher and the Creature.”

Beau and his daughter Emily have already adapted the novel into an 80-minute play, and they are now producing a film version with the help of students at Ringling College Studio Labs at Ringling College of Arts and Design.

“I was looking for a project that explored the intersection of life and art,” said film lab co-founder David Shapiro in a press release. “When Beau visited us last year and I read the play, I knew this was the perfect project. The production includes over 20 Ringling students, who will be receiving full film credit, as well as local filmmakers.”

The film was in pre-production for three months and began shooting on July 5, according to Ringling College.

Bridges has won three Emmys, a Grammy and two Golden Globes. His extensive acting career includes roles in “Homeland,” “The Millers,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Without Warning: The James Brady Story,” “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom” and a role opposite his brother Jeff Bridges in the 1989 movie “The Fabulous Baker Boys.”