Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

Rare Earth and Mark Farner’s American Band bring the funk to Palmetto’s Fourth Fest Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed.

Do you hear that?

The local music scene is bustling, and it’s time to lend an ear.

There’s an excess of awesome live music to explore every weekend around Bradenton and Sarasota.

So whether you enjoy folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country or classical, the perfect show is probably out there waiting. You might even find your new favorite artist.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also make sure to mark your calendar for major music events like the Bradenton Blues Festival, Main Street Live and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here’s a guide to some of the best live shows around town this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Justin Lee Partin at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Joyland Country Music Night Club is a great place to catch local and national country acts in Bradenton — and get in some line dancing.

This week, Gainesville-based country artist Justin Lee Partin will perform on Friday and Saturday night.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5.

Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Renesito Avich at Cafe in the Park

Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.

The Divebombers at Darwin Brewing

Three-piece outfit The Divebombers plays rockabilly and classic country in style.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Terry Helm at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Terry Helm plays solo acoustic shows spanning country, southern rock and blues rock.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10.

Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Jack’d Up at Motorworks Brewing

There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

Jack’d Up is a “Sarasota-based rock band that people love to drink, dance & party with.”

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

HWY 41 South at Linger Lodge

HWY 41 South is a Florida-based bluegrass powerhouse.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

The Boss Hawg Band, one of the Bradenton area’s best-known country/Southern rock bands. Provided photo

Boss Hawg Band at Seafood Shack

The Boss Hawg Band describes its sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.

Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ’70s.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Crossover at Island Time Bar and Grill

Crossover aims to please with high energy dance, classic and contemporary music.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover.

Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.

Sunday

Bikers for Backpacks at Peggy’s Corral

Peggy’s Corral is inviting bikers and other patrons to donate supplies for Manatee County schools and enjoy a day of live music, food, raffles and vendors.

Details: Noon-6:30 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover.

Info: peggyscorral.net.

Lisa Ridings Band and Gabrielle Newell at Woody’s River Roo

Lisa Ridings Band plays high energy dance music.

Gabriel Newell is a Bradenton singer-songwriter playing sultry soul jams.

Details: 1-9 p.m. Sunday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover.

Info: woodysriverroo.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover.

Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse, 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover.

Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.