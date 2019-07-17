Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

Rare Earth and Mark Farner’s American Band bring the funk to Palmetto’s Fourth Fest Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Featured artist: Trevor Bystrom

Trevor Bystrom is a singer-songwriter from Anna Maria Island who incorporates world folk traditions and instruments into his original music.

His bluesy, rhythm-driven songs take on social justice and environmental issues, among other topics.

Bystrom’s talented bandmates also play multiple instruments, including percussion, bass, ukulele and didgeridoo. Catch them performing around Bradenton and Sarasota.

Thursday

Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover.

Friday

Lauren Anderson at Darwin Brewing

Lauren Anderson is a soulful rocker and guitarist — and a classically trained musician.

Anderson is a Nashville-based recording artist, and her national tour stops for one night only in Bradenton.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Derek Lersch Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Derek Lersch is a Sarasota-based country artist.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5.

Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing

There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

On Friday, Kettle of Fish perform. The band is a local favorite that brings a “sonic smorgasbord of rock, reggae, blues and New Orleans soul.”

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Kettle of Fish is a 941-based blues rock band that’s a local favorite. Provided photo

Adam Wood at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Adam Wood will play his blend of acoustic, country and light rock in the beer garden at Bunny and Pirates.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover.

Big Daddy Band at Peggy’s Corral

Big Daddy Band brings the party wherever it goes with “fun, upbeat music from every genre.”

Details: 9 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10.

Saturday

Trevor Bystrom is a singer-songwriter from Anna Maria Island who incorporates world folk traditions into his original music. Courtesy of Trevor Bystrom

Trevor Bystrom at Seafood Shack

Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover.

Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ’70s.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover.

Bootyshaker at Island Time Bar and Grill

Bootyshaker bring funky, high-energy dance music to your night out.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover.

Sunday

Bodie Valdez at Linger Lodge

Bodie Valdez strums and sings Americana, Delta blues and more.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton.

Trinity ON80 at Woody’s River Roo

Trinity ON80’s high-energy covers include “everything from Queen to U2 and Journey to Guns N’ Roses.”

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover.

Gospel group Truality performs most Sundays at The Blue Rooster, a bar and grill in Sarasota. Photo courtesy of Truality

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover.

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover.

