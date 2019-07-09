Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

Rare Earth and Mark Farner’s American Band bring the funk to Palmetto’s Fourth Fest Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palmetto's ninth annual Fourth Fest brought a big crowd to Sutton Park despite some bad weather. Famed 1970s rockers Rare Earth and Mark Farner's American Band performed.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Thursday

Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171





Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of 1980s and ’90s country music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

The Eric Von Band, pictured, is a local country act fronted by Cortez native Eric von Hahmann. Provided photo

Eric Von at Joyland Country Music Night Club





Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter from Cortez with Nashville experience.

Catch him for a second performance on Saturday night.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Trinity ON80 at Motorworks Brewing





There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

On Friday, pop rockers Trinity ON80 will perform. The band’s high-energy covers include “everything from Queen to U2 and Journey to Guns N’ Roses.”

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap





Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Memphis Rub Band at Seafood Shack

Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Ari and the Alibis at Blue Rooster

Ari and the Alibis have a funky fusion sound that combines jazz, blues, funk, soul and rock into a smooth sonic concoction.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Ted Stevens and the Doo Shots at Darwin Brewing

Ted Stevens and the Doo Shots play jivin’ rockabilly.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

The Kat Crosby Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille





The Kat Crosby Band plays “sophisticated blues with “a hint of jazz and hot guitar.”

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Florida Mountain Boys at Linger Lodge





The Florida Mountain Boys play original bluegrass, pure and simple.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Mojo 5 at Island Time Bar and Grill





Mojo 5 plays classic rock and more.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.

Sunday

Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Jack Tamburine at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub

Jack Tamburine lends his lively sound to country and rock favorites.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Boss Hawg Band, one of the Bradenton area’s best-known country/Southern rock bands, will perform at Peggy’s Corral in Palmetto on Sunday. Provided photo

Boss Hawg at Peggy’s Corral

Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.