Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Spare Partz at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171





Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, classic rock and roll trio Spare Partz will take the stage.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Patriotic Party at Peggy’s Corral

Celebrate Independence Day at Palmetto’s favorite biker bar with free hot dogs, a patriotic costume contest and classic country music by J Alan Six.

Details: 2-6 p.m. Thursday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.

Friday

Daisy Dukes Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club





The Daisy Dukes Band is a country group from Bradenton and Sarasota with three vocalists and lots of good time music in their back pockets. The band will perform Friday and Saturday night at Joyland.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

TH&C Band at Motorworks Brewing





There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

On Friday, dynamic acoustic duo TH&C will perform, covering the gamut of rock and blues with some great original songs mixed in for good measure.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Dovydas Mascinskas performs with a band and solo in the Bradenton area under the name DØVYDAS. Provided photo

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.

Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Nora Ricci at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Nora Ricci is a singer-songwriter who plays a fusion of soul and rock.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Jerk Dog Records has been selling vinyl in Village of the Arts since 2014. Local street artist Richard Brasil recently completed a mural featuring punk rocker Lux Interior of The Cramps on an exterior wall of the shop. Courtesy of Jerk Dog Records

DJ Keith at Jerk Dog Records

DJ Keith will spin fresh tunes from across the genre-verse during Village of the Arts’ Art Walk on Friday.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. Info: facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Rye Road at Seafood Shack

These country rockers create an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.

The Schmitz Brothers at Linger Lodge





The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Saint Tone at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille





The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Fred Rios and Steven Markovich of The Glass Onion, a Beatles cover band, play for a crowd on Main Street in downtown Bradenton. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Glass Onion Beatles Band at Island Time Bar and Grill

If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with Glass Onion Beatles Band.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info:



islandtimebarandgrill.com.

Sunday

Kettle of Fish and Ship of Fools at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday. 19 E. Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Memphis Rub Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.