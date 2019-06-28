World’s Strongest Man competition has left Bradenton, but here’s when it’s coming to TV

Stoltman brothers reflect on historic qualifying day at World’s Strongest Man Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman made history when they both qualified June 15, 2019 for finals of the World’s Strongest Man competition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman made history when they both qualified June 15, 2019 for finals of the World’s Strongest Man competition.

Didn’t make it to see the World’s Strongest Man competition in person while it toured the Bradenton and Anna Maria Island area?

Don’t worry, it will soon come to your living room.





Or, well, your television anyway.

For those who didn’t see the competition live, the filmed version is coming to CBS starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The finals will air Sept. 1. The time has yet to be determined.





One of the 25 competitors was the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” star known as “Thor.” He, along with several other strong men, drew large crowds to watch each stage of the competition.





The competition, which lasted four days, took competitors and spectators on a tour of Bradenton and the beaches of Anna Maria Island.

Events ranged from pulling Grave Digger, the infamous monster truck of Monster Jam — which weighs more than 30,000 pounds — to deadlifting more than 650 pounds and tossing 150-pound kettle bells.

CBS Sports Network will also air the groups between July 11 and Aug 22. The finals will have an encore airing on CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1.





