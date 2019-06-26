It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for more than a month of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling. Photo courtesy of The Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for more than a month of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre.

The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.

Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 3. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.

Info: ringling.org.

Stroll the Beach Market at Coquina Beach from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July. The market features fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, health and beauty items and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Bradenton Herald file photo

Market at Coquina Beach

Find find fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach.

The market is held on Sundays from November through July.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

Elvis: Jailhouse Ballroom Revival

We all know Elvis could dance, but have you ever seen a dance number set to his music?

The professional dance instructors and students of Wilson’s Dance Club International will perform to the ballads and jiving tunes of the king of rock ‘n’ roll this Sunday at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $25.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Carole J. Bufford and band offer an evening of radical fun in the musical revue Come Together, now playing at Florida Studio Theatre. Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Come Together: When the 60s met the 70s

This musical revue will knock you off your feet with all of the best music from the 1960s and ’70s.

Yup, we’re talking The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Cher and much more.

Created by Carole J. Bufford, Come Together explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975 as well as the soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial and impactful decades the United States has seen.

A pre-show dinner is optional.

Details: Through July 21. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $18-$39.

Info: floridastudiotheatre.org.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is home to the Bishop Planetarium, a digital astronomy education center and multimedia theater. Photo courtesy of South Florida Museum

Summer Learning Day at The Bishop

Get out of the heat and into the cosmos this weekend with a Summer Learning Day at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

The museum offers planetarium shows, interactive exhibits, up-close encounters with manatees and much more.

The learning day is free to attend for Manatee and Sarasota County students in grades K-8; one adult chaperone per student also gets free admission.

Students can also pick up a summer reading log at the event and earn more free museum days with hours spent reading.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: bishopscience.org.