Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend
Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn
There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.
This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts its powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Rye Road at Joyland Country Music Night Club
These country rockers create an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.
The band will be back for a second performance on Saturday night.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.
DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing
DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.
Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Passerine at Cafe in the Park
Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.
Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info:
cafeinthepark.org.
The Fake News at The Drift Inn
The Fake News is a three-piece band playing punk, alternative rock, indie and more.
Details: 9 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.
Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.
It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Twinkle Yochim & Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
On Saturday, Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band will play blues rock laden with soulful vocals.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Boss Hawg Band at Seafood Shack
The Boss Hawg Band describes its sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”
Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.
Stumble Creek Station at Linger Lodge
Bluegrass meets jam band in the lively picking sessions of Stumble Creek Station.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.
Sunday
Katalyst at Peggy’s Corral
Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from 1970s to today.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
TH&C at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
TH&C is an acoustic duo covering oldies, acoustic rock, Jimmy Buffett and more.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Larry Yunker at Cortez Kitchen
Larry Yunker and band play blues with a rockin’ edge.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.
Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
