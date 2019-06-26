Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171





Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts its powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Country rockers Rye Road are a staple in the Bradenton-Sarasota music scene. Photo courtesy of Rye Road

Rye Road at Joyland Country Music Night Club





These country rockers create an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

The band will be back for a second performance on Saturday night.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.

Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Passerine at Cafe in the Park

Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.

Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info:



cafeinthepark.org.

The Fake News is a Sarasota rock band playing covers and original music in the punk, alternative and indie genres. Photo courtesy of Fake News

The Fake News at The Drift Inn





The Fake News is a three-piece band playing punk, alternative rock, indie and more.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday-1 a.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Schascle Ursula Yochim, better known as “Twinkle,” fronts a blues rock band that plays throughout the Bradenton-Sarasota area. Bradenton Herald file photo

Twinkle Yochim & Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing





There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

On Saturday, Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band will play blues rock laden with soulful vocals.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Boss Hawg Band at Seafood Shack

The Boss Hawg Band describes its sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: seafoodshack.com.

Stumble Creek Station at Linger Lodge

Bluegrass meets jam band in the lively picking sessions of Stumble Creek Station.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Sunday

Katalyst at Peggy’s Corral

Katalyst is a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from 1970s to today.

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.

TH&C at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

TH&C is an acoustic duo covering oldies, acoustic rock, Jimmy Buffett and more.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Larry Yunker at Cortez Kitchen

Larry Yunker and band play blues with a rockin’ edge.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.