Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will rock ‘n’ roll again in this show headed to Sarasota

In a strange and arguably wonderful feat of the 21st century, a double bill that should not rightly exist is about to tour the country.

We’re talking about rock ‘n’ roll legends Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, live in concert.

Or, should we say, Buddy Holly-gram.





BASE Hologram, a Los Angeles-based company, is on the leading edge of producing concerts that bring famed artists back from the dead to entertain again.

A show featuring two names synonymous with rock ‘n’ roll was an easy choice, according to company CEO Brian Becker.

“When you look at the architects of the rock and roll era, the names that come to mind are Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly,” Becker said in a press release. “Both of these men weren’t just gifted musicians, but skillful innovators who helped influence others in game-changing ways.”

The heartthrob sounds of Holly and his twanging electric guitar did indeed help pioneer rock ‘n’ roll music, and Orbison showed that rock ‘n’ rollers could have a soft and sentimental side, too.

Tragically, both singers died unexpectedly at young ages — Holly in a plane crash at age 22 and Orbison of a heart attack at age 52.

Now, even fans who were born after the singers’ times will have the chance to see them belt out songs such as “Peggy Sue” and “You Got It” in a concert setting.

Holly’s wife, Maria Elena Holly, was involved in the production of the tour and says she is excited for a new generation to be exposed to the artists’ music.

“Buddy and Roy were Texans who shared mutual respect and admiration for each other’s creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities,” Elena Holly said in a press release. “Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential and beloved artists in music history.”





And don’t worry — the show isn’t devoid of human life. The holograms will be backed by a flesh-and-blood band of talented live musicians and backup singers.

The show stops at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota on Nov. 4. Other Florida stops are Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 1, Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on Nov. 3 and Florida Theatre in Jacksonville on Nov. 6.

Tickets for the Van Wezel performance are on sale and start at $44.99.

Details: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $44.99-$87.79. vanwezel.org.



