Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a show you should know and more live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Featured show: Luca Stine Trio at First Presbyterian Church

Local jazz whiz Luca Stine will perform his senior recital on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Sarasota.

Stine, 18, has performed at major jazz venues and festivals including Lincoln Center and the Newport Jazz Festival. He will attend the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music starting this fall.

Donations received at the show will go toward purchasing musical instruments for youth in need.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday. Oak Street Stage at First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St., Sarasota.

Thursday

Jack Tamburine at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171





Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, the Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends its lively sound to country and rock favorites.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Kettle of Fish will perform Friday at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton. Provided photo

Kettle of Fish at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Rebel Heart at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Rebel Heart is a five-piece country rock band from Bradenton playing classic covers and originals. The band will also perform on Saturday.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing.

Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m.

It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

BWC also offers a dance social with live music every Sunday from 2-5 p.m. featuring romantic tunes, swing, cha-cha, rumba, polka and more.

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension. Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Saturday

Dr. Dave Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Dr. Dave and band play a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

HWY 41 South at Linger Lodge

HWY 41 South is a Florida-based bluegrass powerhouse.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Tropical Avenue at Caddy’s at the Pointe

Tropical Avenue plays top hits and music to dance to.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.

Matt Brown at Peggy’s Corral

Singer-songwriter Matt Brown, the lead singer of local rock band Whiskey Blind, will perform a solo set.

Details: 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.

Sunday

Sarasota reggae band Jah Movement is an award-winning favorite in the Tampa Bay area. Courtesy of Jah Movement

Jah Movement at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Jah Movement is an award-winning reggae band that performs throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The five-part group has crafted a genuine reggae sound that also incorporates the flavors of funk, soul and R&B.

Details: 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. angryroosterwingcompany.com.

LC Williams and the Driver at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

LC Williams and the Driver is a two-piece band playing old-school blues.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Tropix Band at Cortez Kitchen

If you like R&B, Latin rhythm, soul and a little bit of funk, Tropix is your band.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.