It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

The Far Side Collective, a group of galleries in Village of the Arts, will host a summer solstice party this Friday outside of The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life and Music. Courtesy of the Far Side Collective

Summer solstice celebration

Celebrate summer’s start and the longest day of the year with this art party in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts.

Step into the “Magic Garden” and take in thought-provoking artwork, food and drink, live music from local rockers The Divebombers, an acrobatic dove release, a dance performance from Wilson Dance Club and a fire-eating frenzy to finish the night.

One One Eleven Arts will provide air brush tattoo and face painting, and you can also try your hand at mandala creation.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life and Music, 1414 11th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

Sarasota party band Big Night Out will kick off Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s free summer concert series on Friday on the Bayside Lawn. Photo courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Friday Fest at Van Wezel

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s free summer concert series kicks off on Friday.

First up is Big Night Out — “a grooving six-piece dance band performing Latin, R&B and island dance music.”

The party happens on the Bayside Lawn. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; outside food and drink are prohibited.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free.

Info: vanwezel.org.

The Sarasota Orchestra invites top college-age players from around the world to learn and perform side by side during the annual Sarasota Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival

The Sarasota Music Festival brings world-class youth chamber music performers together with the Sarasota Orchestra at venues throughout the city.

Highlights for the final weekend include “Beethoven, Brahams and Bebop,” on Friday; and a program titled “Pianos Paired” featuring a formidable duo of talent behind the keys on Mozart’s “Concerto for Two Pianos” on Saturday.

Details: Through Saturday. $10-$35. 941-953-3434.

Info: sarasotaorchestra.org.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

At “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding,” you become part of the action.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive theater experience includes an Italian-American wedding ceremony, buffet, wedding cake and dancing.

The cast of improvisational characters will keep you on your toes.





Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $49. Rated R.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

The Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League team plays its home games at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex. Keith Ridge Courtesy of Bradentucky Bombers

Bradentucky Bombers home battle

The women of the Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League will take on the Fort Myers Derby Girls on Saturday at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.

This is the team’s first season as a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league, which puts them in competition with teams worldwide.

Sit in the bleachers or bring your own folding chair and set up trackside to get close to the action.

Beer is available for purchase at the sports bar and in the rink. The team will head to Darwin Brewing Company for an after party and meet-and-greet following the competition.

Details: Doors: 4:30 p.m. Game: 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12 when purchased in advance. The cost increases when purchased at the gate.

Info: bradentuckybombers.com.