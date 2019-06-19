Entertainment
It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton
Summer solstice celebration
Celebrate summer’s start and the longest day of the year with this art party in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts.
Step into the “Magic Garden” and take in thought-provoking artwork, food and drink, live music from local rockers The Divebombers, an acrobatic dove release, a dance performance from Wilson Dance Club and a fire-eating frenzy to finish the night.
One One Eleven Arts will provide air brush tattoo and face painting, and you can also try your hand at mandala creation.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life and Music, 1414 11th St. W., Bradenton.
Info: villageofthearts.com.
Friday Fest at Van Wezel
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s free summer concert series kicks off on Friday.
First up is Big Night Out — “a grooving six-piece dance band performing Latin, R&B and island dance music.”
The party happens on the Bayside Lawn. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome; outside food and drink are prohibited.
Details: 5-9 p.m. Friday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Free.
Info: vanwezel.org.
Sarasota Music Festival
The Sarasota Music Festival brings world-class youth chamber music performers together with the Sarasota Orchestra at venues throughout the city.
Highlights for the final weekend include “Beethoven, Brahams and Bebop,” on Friday; and a program titled “Pianos Paired” featuring a formidable duo of talent behind the keys on Mozart’s “Concerto for Two Pianos” on Saturday.
Details: Through Saturday. $10-$35. 941-953-3434.
Info: sarasotaorchestra.org.
Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding
At “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding,” you become part of the action.
This one-of-a-kind, immersive theater experience includes an Italian-American wedding ceremony, buffet, wedding cake and dancing.
The cast of improvisational characters will keep you on your toes.
Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $49. Rated R.
Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Bradentucky Bombers home battle
The women of the Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League will take on the Fort Myers Derby Girls on Saturday at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.
This is the team’s first season as a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league, which puts them in competition with teams worldwide.
Sit in the bleachers or bring your own folding chair and set up trackside to get close to the action.
Beer is available for purchase at the sports bar and in the rink. The team will head to Darwin Brewing Company for an after party and meet-and-greet following the competition.
Details: Doors: 4:30 p.m. Game: 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12 when purchased in advance. The cost increases when purchased at the gate.
Info: bradentuckybombers.com.
