Ariana Grande reschedules Tampa, Orlando shows because of illness

Ariana Grande fans who were planning on seeing the superstar this week in Florida are in for some bad news.

Grande was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday night and the Amway Center in Orlando on Wednesday night, but both shows have been postponed.

Grande postponed the shows because of illness.

“I woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and was told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow. I’m so beyond devastated,” Grande said in a post on Instagram.

But keep “breathin” — everything will “Be Alright.”

The Tampa show will now take place on Nov. 24 and the Orlando show on Nov. 25.

Tickets for both shows will be honored on the new dates; refunds are also available.

“Ariana is sorry to disappoint her fans and will look forward to seeing them in November,” a statement from Amalie Arena said.