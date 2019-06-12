It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Carole J. Bufford and band offer an evening of radical fun in the musical revue “Come Together,” now playing at Florida Studio Theatre. Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Come Together: When the 60s met the 70s

This musical revue will knock you off your feet with all of the best music from the 1960s and ’70s.

Yup, we’re talking The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Cher and much more.

Created by Carole J. Bufford, Come Together explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975 as well as the soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial and impactful decades the United States has seen.

A pre-show dinner is optional.

Details: Through July 21. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $18-$39.

Info: floridastudiotheatre.org.

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish will celebrate Father’s Day by letting dads ride free this weekend. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

All Aboard!

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish will celebrate Father’s Day by letting dads ride free this weekend.

Take a trip down the tracks to a family weekend adventure that you won’t forget.

The train ride lasts about an hour and a half and includes a stop at the ghost town of Willow.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $14.50-$32.50.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

During the annual Sarasota Music Festival, the Sarasota Orchestra invites top college-age players from around the world to learn and perform side by side. Photo courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival

The Sarasota Music Festival brings world-class youth chamber music performers together with the Sarasota Orchestra at beautiful venues throughout the city.

Highlights this weekend include “Larger Forces,” a concert featuring works written for large ensembles, on Friday; and a program titled “Three Titans” on Saturday featuring the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Details: Through June 22. $10-$35. 941-953-3434.

Info: sarasotaorchestra.org.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding

At “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding,” you become part of the action.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive theater experience includes an Italian-American wedding ceremony, buffet, wedding cake and dancing.

The cast of improvisational characters will keep you on your toes.





Details: Through June 23. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $49. Rated R.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.