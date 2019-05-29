It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

One Night Rodeo’s Cory Hildreth sings at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. The band will perform Friday at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch. Bradenton Herald file photo

Music on Main

Contemporary country band One Night Rodeo will perform Friday during Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch, followed by a live DJ.

Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street.

The event benefits The Haven, a Sarasota non-profit that aids residents with disabilities.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Free. 941-907-9243. lakewoodranch.com.

The back patio and lawn at Motorworks Brewing is the setting for live music, events and a monthly bazaar. Photo courtesy of Motorworks Brewing

Beer Garden Bazaar

Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features up to 30 local vendors spread out under the old oak tree.

Explore local arts and crafts, sip a beer, grab a bite from the food truck and listen to live music from the Wild Horses rock band from 6-10 p.m.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Visit ArtCenter Manatee in Bradenton on Saturday for a day of animal-themed fun. Bradenton Herald file photo

Art and animals

ArtCenter Manatee will host a day of free family fun on Saturday.

“Art, Animals and You” invites guests to enjoy meet-and-greets with cats and birds, children’s art workshops and a special animal-themed art gallery.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join in the fun and can get a portrait taken.

Vendors will also be on site.

Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

The Sarasota Orchestra invites top college-age players from around the world to learn and perform side by side during the annual Sarasota Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival

The Sarasota Music Festival brings world class youth chamber music performers to beautiful venues throughout Sarasota.

Highlights for opening weekend include a student/faculty chamber concert of Bach, Vivaldi and Mozart on Friday, a grand performance from the festival orchestra on Saturday and a showcase of rising stars on Sunday.

Details: Through June 22. $10-$35. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.

A main course at Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood, one of the restaurant’s participating in Savor Sarasota. Photo courtesy of Savor Sarasota

Fine dining on the cheap

Savor Sarasota gives diners a chance to try some of Sarasota’s best restaurants for a few dollars less.

This year the event lasts for two weeks. Partake in $16 pre-fixed lunches and $32 pre-fixed dinners at restaurants such as Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood, Blue Rooster, Mattison’s City Grille, Lila and many, many more.

Bon Appétit.

Details: June 1-14. Participating restaurants in Sarasota, Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. $16-$32 per person. visitsarasota.com.