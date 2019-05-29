Entertainment
It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton
Music on Main
Contemporary country band One Night Rodeo will perform Friday during Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch, followed by a live DJ.
Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street.
The event benefits The Haven, a Sarasota non-profit that aids residents with disabilities.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Free. 941-907-9243. lakewoodranch.com.
Beer Garden Bazaar
Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features up to 30 local vendors spread out under the old oak tree.
Explore local arts and crafts, sip a beer, grab a bite from the food truck and listen to live music from the Wild Horses rock band from 6-10 p.m.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Art and animals
ArtCenter Manatee will host a day of free family fun on Saturday.
“Art, Animals and You” invites guests to enjoy meet-and-greets with cats and birds, children’s art workshops and a special animal-themed art gallery.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join in the fun and can get a portrait taken.
Vendors will also be on site.
Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Info: artcentermanatee.org.
Sarasota Music Festival
The Sarasota Music Festival brings world class youth chamber music performers to beautiful venues throughout Sarasota.
Highlights for opening weekend include a student/faculty chamber concert of Bach, Vivaldi and Mozart on Friday, a grand performance from the festival orchestra on Saturday and a showcase of rising stars on Sunday.
Details: Through June 22. $10-$35. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.
Fine dining on the cheap
Savor Sarasota gives diners a chance to try some of Sarasota’s best restaurants for a few dollars less.
This year the event lasts for two weeks. Partake in $16 pre-fixed lunches and $32 pre-fixed dinners at restaurants such as Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood, Blue Rooster, Mattison’s City Grille, Lila and many, many more.
Bon Appétit.
Details: June 1-14. Participating restaurants in Sarasota, Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. $16-$32 per person. visitsarasota.com.
