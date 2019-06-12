Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Micah Schnabel of Two Cow Garage will be at Burnt Orange Sound Studio in Bradenton on Thursday night for a question-and-answer and storytellers session. Publicity photo

An evening with Micah Schnabel

Micah Schnabel of Two Cow Garage will be at Burnt Orange Sound Studio in Bradenton for a question-and-answer and storytellers session. This will be a live streaming and recording event.

Also, artist Vanessa Jean Speckman will have her pop up art shop open and available at the show.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Burnt Orange Sound Studio, 6003 28th St. E., Bradenton. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Info: burntorangesoundstudio.com.

Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

The Memphis Rub Band will perform Friday at Angry Rooster Wing Company in Bradenton. Publicity photo

Memphis Rub Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Derek Lersch Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Derek Lersch is a Sarasota-based country artist.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Kettle of Fish will perform Friday at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar in Bradenton. Provided photo

Kettle of Fish at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

The Divebombers at Darwin Brewing

Three-piece outfit The Divebombers plays rockabilly and classic country in style.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

SHARE COPY LINK Darwin Brewing Co. Brew Master Jorge Rosabal explains the brewing process for their collaboration beer with Pittsburgh-based Rivertowne Brewing, featuring Amazonian chiles.

Saturday

Folk singer-songwriter Rebekah Pulley will perform at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center in Sarasota on Saturday. Jasmine Conrad

Rebekah Pulley at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Rebekah Pulley is a staple in the Florida music scene known for mixing multiple genres into her own blend of folk and Americana.

Tampa Bay area folk icon Ronny Elliott will open the show.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Randy Stephens and the Groove Makers at Motorworks Brewing

Celtic rockers the Whiskey Dregs will perform during “Kilt Night” in the beer garden at Motorworks.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Rye Road at Caddy’s at the Pointe

Country rockers Rye Road put out an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Point, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: caddysatthepointe.com.

Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge

The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Sunday

Trinity on 80 at Woody’s River Roo

Trinity on 80 plays high-energy rock and pop music from the ‘80s.

Details: 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover. Info: woodysriverroo.com.

TH&C at Cortez Kitchen

TH&C is an acoustic duo covering oldies, acoustic rock, Jimmy Buffett and more.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.