Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Thursday

The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, take the stage.

The Fabulous Two Tones perform oldies rock and roll, Motown disco and soul.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

IPA Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company

IPA Band is a five-piece that covers blues, rock, hits and more.

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Local country rockers Rye Road will perform at Woody's River Roo in Ellenton this Friday. Rye Road/Facebook

Rye Road at Woody’s River Roo

Country rockers Rye Road put out an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover. Info: woodysriverroo.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Stillhouse Shakers at Cafe in the Park

The Stillhouse Shakers are an innovative three-piece string band.

Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.

Dovydas Mascinskas performs with a band and solo in the Bradenton area under the name DØVYDAS. Provided photo

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.

Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Saturday

Shift Change Band at Cortez Clam Factory

Shift Change Band plays classic rock and music that has you wanting to get up and dance.

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.

Betty Fox Band at Motorworks Brewing





There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

This Friday, award-winning local act the Betty Fox Band will play. Betty Fox’s live performance draws from her background in gospel and passion for soul music, and she is backed up by a skillful band.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Americana singer-songwriter Wynn Taylor plays Saturdays at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn

Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

Andy Pursell at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Andy Pursell is a country singer-songwriter from Florida.

Details: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $7. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

James Alan at The Ugly Grouper

James Alan is a solo acoustic artist whose repertoire includes more than 1000 songs by over 100 artists.

Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. No cover. Info: uglygrouper.com.

KoKo Ray and The Keepers at Island Time Bar and Grill

KoKo Ray and The Keepers play classic rock covers and laid back, original jams.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.