Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of 1980s and ’90s country music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

The Verge at 5 O’Clock Club

The Verge plays blues rock, Southern rock and classic rock from the ‘70s to now.

Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5. Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Gabriel Newell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap





Gabriel Newell is a Bradenton singer-songwriter playing sultry soul jams.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Bus Fulla Monkeys at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

Bus Fulla Monkeys is a five-piece R&B band that performs all over Florida.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Saint Tone Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Saturday

Grant Peeples and Passerine at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Grant Peeples is a singer-songwriter with a politically aware message.

Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Local country rockers Rye Road will perform at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton this Saturday. Rye Road/Facebook

Rye Road at Motorworks Brewing

Country rockers Rye Road put out an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones perform Thursday at the kickoff party for the Bradenton Blues Festival.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Darwin Brewing





Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Darwin Brewing Co. Brew Master Jorge Rosabal explains the brewing process for their collaboration beer with Pittsburgh-based Rivertowne Brewing, featuring Amazonian chiles.

Buzz Factor at Cortez Kitchen

Buzz Factor plays high-energy rock and roll covers of songs from the 1970s to the 2000s.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Sunday

Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse





Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Gospel group Truality performs most Sundays at The Blue Rooster, a bar and grill in Sarasota. Photo courtesy of Truality

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Nobody’s Fool at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Nobody’s Fool is a four-piece band covering classic rock with vintage equipment for a genuine sound.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Lei’d Back at Linger Lodge

Lei’d Back plays a relaxed blend of tropical rock and country music.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.