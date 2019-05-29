Entertainment
Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend
There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of 1980s and ’90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
The Verge at 5 O’Clock Club
The Verge plays blues rock, Southern rock and classic rock from the ‘70s to now.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5. Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Gabriel Newell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap
Gabriel Newell is a Bradenton singer-songwriter playing sultry soul jams.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.
Bus Fulla Monkeys at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar
Bus Fulla Monkeys is a five-piece R&B band that performs all over Florida.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.
Saint Tone Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille
The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.
Saturday
Grant Peeples and Passerine at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Grant Peeples is a singer-songwriter with a politically aware message.
Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Rye Road at Motorworks Brewing
Country rockers Rye Road put out an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Darwin Brewing
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Buzz Factor at Cortez Kitchen
Buzz Factor plays high-energy rock and roll covers of songs from the 1970s to the 2000s.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Sunday
Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.
Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Nobody’s Fool at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Nobody’s Fool is a four-piece band covering classic rock with vintage equipment for a genuine sound.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Lei’d Back at Linger Lodge
Lei’d Back plays a relaxed blend of tropical rock and country music.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
