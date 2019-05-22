Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s where to find live music near you this weekend

Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Thursday

Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Twinkle Yochim and Rock Soul Radio will perform Friday at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Twinkle Yochim & Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing

There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

On Friday, Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band will play blues rock laden with soulful vocals.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Hymn for Her at Cafe in the Park

Hymn for Her is a backwoods country blues band with punk, folk and psychedelic sensibilities.

Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover. Info: cafeinthepark.org.

Mojo 5 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

Mojo 5 plays classic rock and more.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Greg Billings Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club

The Greg Billings Band is a crew of soulful rockers with a catalog of Florida-themed hits.

Classic rock cover band The Lost Boys will open.

Details: Doors: 7 p.m. Show: 8 p.m. Friday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-20 $18. 21 and up: $10. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Kyle Shell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Kyle Shell plays music with a funk and a groove.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Saint Tone Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Dean Johanesen will perform this Saturday at Bradenton Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street. Courtesy of Dean Johanesen

Dean Johanesen and Ted Halloran at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May, so this marks the final one of the season.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.

Ted Halloran is a solo folk act featuring guitar and vocals.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Ship of Fools at Darwin Brewing





Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Sunday

Tropix Band at Cortez Kitchen

If you like R&B, Latin rhythm, soul and a little bit of funk, Tropix is your band.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: Noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Matt Brown at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Singer-songwriter Matt Brown, the lead singer of local rock band Whiskey Blind, will perform a solo set.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Brittani McCracken at Island Time Bar and Grill

Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.