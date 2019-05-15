Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music nearby this weekend

Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Jah Movement

Jah Movement is an award-winning reggae band that performs throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The five-part group has crafted a genuine reggae sound that also incorporates the flavors of funk, soul and R&B.

Catch them this Sunday at the Angry Rooster Wing Company in Bradenton.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: angryroosterwingcompany.com.

Thursday

Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Messenger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts its powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Blues to Blackstreet at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Donny LaPonte at The Good Liquid Brewing Company





Donny LaPonte is a singer-songwriter who re-imagines classic songs and writes his own; his live show features mellow vocals and instrument looping.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Boss Hawg Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This week, the Boss Hawg Band takes the stage. Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Klick Band Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille

Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons-riverwalk-grille-downtown-bradenton.

Scott Blum with Robin Swenson and Steve Arvey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with jazz vocalist Robin Swenson.

Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays some mean guitar. Arvey spent many summers on the Chicago blues circuit and has performed with greats such as Bo Diddley.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Faceless Bandits at Darwin Brewing

Faceless Bandits is a three-piece playing “sawgrass” — that’s bluegrass with a hint of rockabilly and some punk flair.

Details: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Sunday

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Cortez Kitchen

Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Mojo 5 at Island Time Bar and Grill

Mojo 5 plays classic rock and more.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.