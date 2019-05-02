Have questions for Julie Andrews? You can ask her in person at this upcoming show

Legendary film and stage presence Julie Andrews will answer questions directly from fans and admirers at a one-night-only show at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota this November. Courtesy of Elite Entertainment, Inc.

Legendary film and stage presence Julie Andrews will answer questions directly from fans and admirers at a one-night-only show in Sarasota later this year.

“An Evening of Conversation with Julie Andrews” will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Elite Entertainment announced.

The program will open with a video montage of Andrews’ performance career, which includes “Mary Poppins,” “The Sound of Music,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Victor/Victoria” onscreen and “My Fair Lady” and “Camelot” on Broadway.

Andrews’ daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, will join her onstage and facilitate questions from the audience.

The program will last for about an hour and 15 minutes.

Sorry — Julie won’t be singing at this show. But she will share lots of stories from a diverse and storied career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m; visit vanwezel.org or call 941-953-3368. Prices have not been announced.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.