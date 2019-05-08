Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a show you should know and live music near you this weekend

Watch Bradenton’s We The Kings rock out on Riverwalk lawn We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We The Kings, a Bradenton-based rock and emo pop band, performed on the Bradenton Riverwalk main lawn during Saturday's fifth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta. The group has toured around the world and says Bradenton is still home for them.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Neal McCoy at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Country star Neal McCoy has been making hits for a long time.

His music career kicked off in the 1990s and spans 15 studio records, including three platinum albums and one gold album.

These days, McCoy continues to tour and stay involved in humanitarian work. He also posts a live video of the “Pledge of Allegiance” every morning on his Facebook page.

Sadly, McCoy’s mullet is no more, but he’s still keeping the spirit of classic country alive.

Details: Doors: 7 p.m. Show: 9 p.m. Friday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $20 advance; $25 door.

Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Thursday

Jack Tamburine at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, the Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends its lively sound to country and rock favorites.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Renesito Avich is a Cuban guitar player, singer and multi-instrumetalist based in Sarasota. Renesito Avich

Renesito Avich at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Guitarist Renesito Avich plays Cuban classics with elegance and occasionally rounds out his sound with a little help from a loop pedal.

Avich will perform a special tribute to classic Cuban singer Miguel Matamoros backed by a four-piece band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Gabriel Newell at Bunny and Pirates on Tap

Gabriel Newell is a Bradenton singer-songwriter playing sultry soul jams.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. Bunny and Pirates on Tap, 12404 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/bunnyandpirates.

Saturday

Randy Stephens and the Groove Makers at Motorworks Brewing

Randy Stephens and the Groove Makers play guitar-centric blues.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

ADSOS and Bill Vanhage at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

This week’s performers are ADSOS, an acoustic duo of violin and guitar, and Bill Vinhage, an acoustic singer-songwriter.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Ellie Lee Band at Darwin Brewing

Ellie Lee and her band give rock and blues classics a new spin, and Lee’s blazing guitar playing is not to be missed.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Sunday

Tropix Band at Cortez Kitchen

If you like R&B, Latin rhythm, soul and a little bit of funk, Tropix is your band.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Gospel group Truality performs most Sundays at The Blue Rooster, a bar and grill in Sarasota. Photo courtesy of Truality

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Matt Brown at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Singer-songwriter Matt Brown, the lead singer of local rock band Whiskey Blind, will perform a solo set.

Details: 3-6 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

Trevor Bystrom at Island Time Bar and Grill

Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Island Time Bar and Grill, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: islandtimebarandgrill.com.