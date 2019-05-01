Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s the best live music near you this weekend

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

Thursday

Phoebe Hunt and the Gatherers at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Phoebe Hunt is a modern American folk musician. She was named one of the Top 10 New Country Artists you Need to Know by Rolling Stone in 2017.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, take the stage. The Fabulous Two Tones perform oldies rock and roll, Motown disco and soul.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Stonegrey at Motorworks Brewing

Stonegrey is a solid alternative rock group playing covers and originals.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Eric Yoder at The Good Liquid Brewing Company





Eric Yoder, frontman of local band Speak Easy, will play a solo acoustic set.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Terrapin at Jerk Dog Records

Terrapin performs ambient music using synthesizer, drum machine and other electronic vibrations.

Details: 8-10 p.m. Friday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover; donation collected for bands. facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

The Eric Von Band, a country act fronted by Cortez native Eric von Hahmann, will perform Friday and Saturday at Joyland Country Music Night Club. Provided photo

Eric Von at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter from Cortez with Nashville experience.

Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $5-$15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Saturday

Katalyst plays Main Street Live

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Katalyst, a four-piece band that covers rock and metal hits from ’70s to today, will perform for the last Main Street Live of the season.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Trevor Bystrom and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.

Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Laurie and Rusty Wright Duo at Darwin Brewing





The Charlie Morris Band plays skillful southern blues.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Plena Adentro is carrying a Puerto Rican folk music tradition into the next century. See them Saturday at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center in Sarasota. Courtesy of Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Plena Adentro at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

This Saturday at Fogartyville, experience plena, a lively, traditional Puerto Rican style of folk music used to relay news and stories among the working class.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Sunday

The Divebombers at BirdRock Taco Shack

Three-piece outfit The Divebombers plays rockabilly and classic country in style.

Details: Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. BirdRock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Reservations recommended. Info: birdrocktacoshack.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Nobody’s Fool at Angry Rooster Wing Company

Nobody’s Fool is a four-piece band covering classic rock with vintage equipment for a genuine sound.

Details: 3-7 p.m. Sunday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.