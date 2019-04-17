There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Members of the Queen's Court wave from their float during the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society's annual Children's Parade in Palmetto. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

DeSoto Children’s Parade

Come see a dazzling display of floats created by local kids at the annual DeSoto Children’s Parade in Palmetto.

This year’s theme: “Magic Carpet Ride.”

The parade starts in front of Palmetto High School and the Manatee County Fair Grounds and ends at Sutton Park.

The celebration will continue at the park with an awards ceremony recognizing the best floats in several categories.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. Parade begins at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1303 17th St. W., Palmetto.

Info: desotohq.com.

Kids can explore all kinds of vehicles, like this military-style Humvee, during the Big Truck Day EGGstravaganza at Nathan Benderson Park on Saturday. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Big Truck Day Egg-Stravaganza

The 23rd annual Big Truck Day at Nathan Benderson Park will bring vehicles including a fire truck, buses and construction equipment on site for kids to see, touch and explore.

Kids also are invited to take part in Easter eggs hunts (don’t forget a bag or basket).

Games, other children’s activities and food trucks will be at hand.

Details: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Benderson Park. Free.

Info: 941-861-5000. nathanbendersonpark.org.

Courtesy of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Alan Cumming at Van Wezel

Tony-winning actor, producer, writer, director and oh so much more, Alan Cumming is a pretty interesting guy.

When he’s not on stage, working on a book or filming episodes of the CBS police drama “Instinct,” he likes to get out on the road and talk to people.

His current show, titled “Legal Immigrant,” celebrates the Scottish-American’s 10-year anniversary of becoming a U.S. citizen.

The cabaret-style performance will feature songs, stories and a little bit of provocation.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $47-$77.

Info: vanwezel.org.

Cotton Tail Special at the Florida Railroad Museum

All aboard! An Easter-themed train ride awaits in Parrish.

Take a trip down the tracks to a family weekend adventure that you won’t forget.

The Cotton Tail Special features scenic views of rural Parrish on the way to Willow, one of Manatee County’s ghost towns.

Once there, kids can enjoy an Easter egg hunt, games and visit from the bunny himself.





Details: Trains leave at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $14.50-$32.50.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Bradenton Marauders weekend home games at LECOM Park are often followed by fantastic fireworks displays. Marty Morrow Morrow Photgraphy

Bradenton Marauders host Easter fun and games

This Saturday, the Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders take on the Jupiter Hammerheads at LECOM Park.

Come for the baseball and stay for the fun.

It’s Nickelodeon night, and favorite characters from rescue dog cartoon “PAW Patrol” will be there.

The Marauders will also host a pregame Easter egg hunt for kids and a postgame fireworks show.

An adult Easter egg hunt at 7:30 p.m. will benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County. Tickets are $25 in advance and can be purchased at humanemanatee.org.

Details: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $7-$12.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.