Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music nearby this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Truality
Truality brings modern gospel music to listeners in Sarasota and beyond.
Four female vocalists backed by drums and keys will have you feeling the power and positivity in every number.
The group is a staple at Blue Rooster’s Gospel Brunch, where they perform most Sundays.
More info: trualityband.com.
Thursday
Jack Tamburine at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends their lively sound to country and rock favorites.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Faceless Bandits at Darwin Brewing
Faceless Bandits is a three-piece playing “sawgrass” — that’s bluegrass with a hint of rockabilly and some punk flair.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Passerine plays Music in the Park
Get a little folksy with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com.
Nora Ricci at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Nora Ricci is a singer-songwriter who plays “soul rock.”
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Twinkle Yochim and Rock Soul Radio at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
On Friday, Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and Rock Soul Radio will play bluesy rock with soulful vocals.
Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Tim Elliot Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club
Tim Elliot is an award-winning North Carolina country musician who has recently made his way onto the iTunes charts.
Jupiter country rockers Tom Jackson Band will play on Saturday night.
Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.
Saturday
Nellie McKay at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Nellie McKay is a British-American singer-songwriter whose music has been featured in hit shows including “Mad Men,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Weeds” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Ty Kirkland and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.
Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Memphis Rub Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Blues to Blackstreet at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Blues to Blackstreet plays blues featuring guitar, vocals and saxophone.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Sunday
Tropix Band at Cortez Kitchen
If you like R&B, Latin rhythm, soul and a little bit of funk, Tropix is your band.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
Kaptain Kurt at The Ugly Grouper
Kaptain Kurt is a one-man-band who plays all the songs you want to hear by the ocean.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. No cover. Info: uglygrouper.com.
