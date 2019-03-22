Want to be in a Hallmark movie? One reportedly filming in Tampa Bay could be your chance

Calling future actors and Hallmark movies movie lovers, there’s a chance to possibly be on screen or at least be on set for one. Safety Harbor is the place to be.
According to a Facebook post from the Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Hallmark is looking for extras for a movie being filmed in the area. Hallmark is looking for people 15 years old to 60 years old, including families and couples.
Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub told WFLA News Channel 8 the movie is called “Love in the Sun” and will be filming at multiple locations.
The filming will start March 25 and and appears to end April 12. Different numbers of people will be needed on different days for at least eight hours.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Schedule
- March 25: 27 people for 12 hours.
- March 26: 20 people for 12 hours.
- March 27: 25 people, some for eight hours, some for 12 hours.
- March 28: 62 people, some for eight hours, some for 12 hours.
- March 29: 17 people for eight hours.
- April 8: 12 people for 12 hours.
- April 9: 82 people for 12 hours.
- April 12: 18 people for 10 hours.
Anyone interested in being considered for an extra position should send their headshot, age and availability to loveinthesunfilm@gmail.com.
Comments