Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Featured artist: Dean Johanesen
Dean Johanesen is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Lakewood Ranch.
His masterful compositions incorporate folk, Americana and swing for an old-timey, yet modern, sound.
Johanesen plays around Bradenton, Sarasota and the Tampa Bay area; see him this Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.
More info: deanjohanesen.com.
Thursday
Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Empty Pocket takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of ‘80s and ‘90s country music.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Kettle of Fish plays Music in the Park
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Info: realizebradenton.com.
Paul Fournier at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Paul Fournier is a singer-songwriter who plays indie rock and soul music.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
The Betty Fox Band at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
This Friday, award-winning local act the Betty Fox Band will play. Betty Fox’s live performance draws from her background in gospel and passion for soul music, and she is backed up by a skillful band.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Jack Michael Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club
Jack Michael is a country music artist from Punta Gorda who tours nationally and has played with stars like Reba McEntire and John Michael Montgomery.
Michael will perform Friday and Saturday night at Joyland.
Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.
The Tannahill Weavers at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
The Tannahill Weavers are a four-piece of strings and woodwinds described as “one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $20 advance; $25 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Saturday
Dean Johanesen and Ted Halloran at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.
Ted Halloran is a solo folk act featuring guitar and vocals.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Justin Layman at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Justin Layman is a Sarasota singer-songwriter performing folk and blues.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
Ship of Fools at Darwin Brewing
Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Experimental Farm Road at Growler’s Pub
A psychedelic folk band homegrown in Sarasota, Experimental Farm Road takes ‘60s classics to heart with their vintage covers and groovy originals.
Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Growler’s Pub, 2831 N Tamiami Trail. No cover. Info: growlersonline.com.
Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge
The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.
Sunday
Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar
Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.
Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
