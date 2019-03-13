Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s an artist you should know and live music near you this weekend

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.
The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.
A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.
Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.
Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.
Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.
Featured artist: Have Gun, Will Travel
Have Gun, Will Travel is an alternative folk rock group native to Bradenton that’s mildly famous and extremely talented.
Formed in 2006, the band’s music has been featured on a PBS series, multiple cable television shows and the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.”
Just give a listen to the group’s twanging and swinging strings and you’ll see why they stand out.
See Have Gun, Will Travel this Saturday during Main Street Live in downtown Bradenton.
More info: hgwtmusic.com.
Thursday
Open Door Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171
Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.
This week, Open Door Band takes the stage. The Open Door Band is comprised of veterans, homeless and formerly homeless professional musicians, and they rock.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.
Friday
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center
Bluegrass act Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have the spirit of the Smoky Mountains in their strings.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $18 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.
Crossover at Angry Rooster Wing Company
Crossover aims to please with high energy dance, classic and contemporary music.
Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.
The Daisy Dukes Band at Joyland Country Music Night Club
The Daisy Dukes Band is a country group from Bradenton and Sarasota with three vocalists and lots of good time music in their back pockets. The band will perform Friday and Saturday night at Joyland.
Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.
BABYL plays Music in the Park
BABYL is the musical project of Benjamin Jacobs. The singer-songwriter and pianist writes soulful and emotive tunes that are amazing performed solo or backed by his energetic band.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Info: realizebradenton.com.
Brittani McCracken at The Good Liquid Brewing Company
Brittani McCracken is a singer-songwriter who plays acoustic rock, folk and soul.
Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.
Kettle of Fish at Motorworks Brewing
There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.
Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club
Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).
Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.
Saturday
Scott Blum with Robin Swenson and Steve Arvey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.
It also attracts some major musical talent.
Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with jazz vocalist Robin Swenson.
Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays some mean guitar. Arvey spent many summers on the Chicago blues circuit and has performed with greats such as Bo Diddley.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Have Gun, Will Travel and HoneyWhat play Main Street Live
Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.
Bradenton’s own famous folk-rockers Have Gun, Will Travel are headlining the festivities.
St. Petersburg soul-rock-pop act HoneyWhat will open.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.
Saint Tone Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk
The Saint Tone Band plays past and present hits with layers of killer vocals.
Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.
Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery
3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.
Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.
Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.
DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing
DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension. Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Sunday
Tropix Band at Cortez Kitchen
If you like R&B, Latin rhythm, soul and a little bit of funk, Tropix is your band.
Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.
The Verge at Peggy’s Corral
The Verge plays blues rock, Southern rock and classic rock from the ‘70s to now.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Peggy’s Corral, 4511 U.S. 41, Palmetto. No cover. Info: peggyscorral.net.
Truality at Blue Rooster
Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.
Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.
Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.
Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant
The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.
Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.
