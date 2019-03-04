Van Wezel’s next season is bringing big shows to Sarasota. Ticket packages go on sale Tuesday

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s 50th anniversary season will bring Broadway hits and first-rate classical music center stage.
Van Wezel’s prepaid ticket packages allow theater-goers to get the best seats in the house, take part in ticket exchanges and get discounts of up to 20 percent off the list price of tickets.
Packages for new subscribers are available for purchase starting March 5.
Here’s what the 2019-2020 season has in store so far.
Broadway series
The Broadway series features 10 shows and seven Sarasota premieres, including “Come From Away,” a dramatic musical based on the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” a jukebox show that covers the early life and career of the pop artist.
Classic romantic musical “An American in Paris” and 2016 hit “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” will also get Sarasota premieres.
Some crowd favorites are coming back, too. Blockbusters “The Book of Mormon” and “Les Misérables” will each return for extended runs.
Broadway series shows:
▪ “Escape to Margaritaville” — Dec. 2, 2019
▪ “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” — Dec. 13-15, 2019
▪ “The Book of Mormon” — Jan. 7-12, 2020
▪ “Waitress” — Jan. 24-26, 2020
▪ “Bandstand” — Feb. 4-5, 2020
▪ “Les Misérables” — Feb. 26- March 1, 2020
▪ “The Color Purple” — March 10, 2020
▪ “An American in Paris” — March 16, 2020
▪ “A Bronx Tale” — April 21-22, 2020
▪ “Come From Away” — April 28-May 3, 2020
Classical series
If you’re looking for the world’s best orchestras and classical musicians, look no further than Van Wezel’s 2019-2020 classical series.
The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert will feature a cast of fine European singers, ballroom dancing and ballet set to the timeless music of Johan Strauss.
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields gives new life to famous works of music with moving, player-directed performances.
Classical series shows:
▪ Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert — Jan. 2, 2020
▪ Academy of St Martin in the Fields featuring Joshua Bell — Feb. 15, 2020
▪ Itzhak Perlman in recital — March 21, 2020
Subscriber Specials series
Tickets for several other great shows are available to season subscribers.
Offerings include the ever-funny “The Pirates of Penzance” as performed by the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players, composer Neil Berg’s decade-spanning “111 Years of Broadway” and the magical “Cinderella” as danced by the Russian National Ballet.
Subscriber Specials series:
“The Pirates of Penzance” — Feb. 13, 2020
“Neil Berg’s 111 Years of Broadway” — Feb. 19, 2020
The Russian National Ballet presents “Cinderella” — March 3, 2020
“The Choir of Man” — March 17, 2020
To learn more about available offers and purchase subscription packages, call the box office at 941-953-3368 or 800-826-9303. Info: vanwezel.org.
