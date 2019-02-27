It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

There are lots of interactive art projects to take part in at Realize Bradenton’s annual ArtSlam event on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

ArtSlam

ArtSlam is an annual event that brings a day of craft and creativity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.

Public art displays by students and community artists will make a colorful sight.

Watch a giant sandcastle be constructed, see an award-winning chalk artist create, watch a juggling and escape act and laugh at a one-man circus show.

Kids can participate in lots of interactive art-making all day long.

Visit an origami station, learn puppet-making, participate in a bubble collage, try out the drums, get your face painted and much more.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/artslam_2019.

The annual Parrish Heritage Day Parade, followed by the Parrish Chili Cookoff, is Saturday. The event will take place on the grounds of the Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish. Provided photo

Parrish Heritage Day Festival and Chili Cookoff

A day of fun in Parrish includes a parade, a festival with rides, live music and vendors and a chili cookoff.

More than 30 teams will participate, but only one will be crowned champion.

It all happens Saturday at the Florida Railroad Museum. Don’t miss out on a train ride while you’re there.

Free parking for the event is at Parrish United Methodist Church, 12180 U.S. 301, Parrish; shuttles and return buses will be provided.

Details: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish. $10. Children 12 and under: Free.

Info: parrishchili.com.

Willie Nelson will perform Friday at the annual Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City. Ben Noey Jr. TNS

Florida Strawberry Festival

If you’re up for a drive to Plant City, the ride is worth it. We’re talking strawberry shortcake, top-notch country music, thrilling fair rides, prize animals and lots of craft exhibits and shopping. This year’s headliners include Alabama, Willie Nelson, The Oak Ridge Boys, Martina McBride and Styx. Don’t forget to pick up a carton (or pallet) of fresh strawberries for the road. Details: Thursday through March 10. Florida Strawberry Festival, 303 N Lemon St., Plant City. Adults: $10. Children 6-12: $5. Info: flstrawberryfestival.com. See an aerialist whirl on the cyr-wheel, and many other daring acts, at Circus Sarasota, which is being held at Nathan Benderson Park. Yan Revazov Courtesy of Sarasota Circus

Circus Sarasota

The big top has landed in Nathan Benderson Park.

Circus Sarasota is packing the tent with international talent for its 22nd year.

See a juggler from Russia, hand-balancers from Italy, teeterboard acrobats from Sweden, a clown from Portugal and much, much more.

Details: Wednesdays to Sundays through March 10. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $15-$55.

Info: circusarts.org.

Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Bradenton Herald file photo

Village of the Arts Art Walk

The popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.

There’s always something new to see in the Village of the Arts.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.