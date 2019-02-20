Play ball! Pittsburgh Pirates play their Grapefruit League home opener on Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates play the first of their 15 spring training home games at Bradenton’s LECOM Park on Sunday when the Miami Marlins come to town.
It will be the Marlins’ first visit to Bradenton since 1993, the franchise’s first season of existence.
Other home game highlights for the Pirates include March 2 against the New York Yankees, March 15 against the Tampa Bay Rays at night and St. Patrick’s Day against the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox on March 17.
Fourteen of the 15 games at LECOM Park are scheduled to start at 1:05 p.m., with the March 15 matchup against the Rays at 6:05 p.m. the lone night game.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Nine teams will make the trip to Bradenton this spring, with the Rays, Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays scheduled to make two appearance at LECOM Park.
Details: LECOM Park is located at 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton.
Tickets: Prices range from $16-$29 in advance to $16-$32 on the day of the game.
More info: Pirates.com.
Pirates 2019 home spring schedule
Feb. 24 vs. Miami Marlins, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 25 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
Feb. 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.
March 2 vs. New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
March 3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 7 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 8* vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:05 p.m.
March 9 vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 12 vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 14 vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 15 vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:05 p.m.
March 17 vs. Boston Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 19 vs. Detroit Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
March 21 vs. Baltimore Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 23* vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
*-split-squad game
Comments